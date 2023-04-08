Ho-yeon Jung’s Best Red Carpet Fashion Is Simply Stylish





At the start of 2021, most people outside of the fashion community had never even heard of Ho-yeon Jung (also known as Hoyeon Jung). By the end of the year, the Seoul native would have a SAG Award and an Emmy nomination to her name, as well as a spot on every major red carpet. Ho-yeon started her career in South Korea, attending Seoul Fashion Week for a few seasons before moving on. Koreas Next Top Model and place second. From there, she broke into the international market and started walking in shows around the world. In 2021, however, squid games was created and the Netflix show made Ho-yeon an international star. By then, the model-turned-actress already had an exclusive with Louis Vuitton, but that year the brand made her an international ambassador. For this reason, Ho-yeon is always seen in Vuitton on red carpets, sometimes wearing designs straight out of the catwalk, but more likely custom pieces created by Nicolas Ghesquire himself. Ho-yeon truly epitomizes the brand, representing that edge that shines through in many of Vuittons leather accessories, especially the shoes. Ho-yeons’ go-to style has always been to ground delicate dresses with intense, heavy footwear, and Vuitton is the perfect brand to make that work. Ho-yeon hasn’t been around too long, but she’s already made her mark in the worlds of modeling, theater and red carpets. So, while we wait to see what she does next, let’s take a look at all of her red carpet moments so far. 2023: QG‘s Global Creativity Awards Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The intricately embroidered metallic bodice of Ho-yeon’s custom Louis Vuitton dress provided a nice contrast to her draped black silk charmeuse skirt. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Ho-yeon looked like the real belle of the BAFTA ball in this strapless gold Louis Vuitton dress. 2023: Netflix BAFTA After Party David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Switching up her larger-than-life dress, Ho-yeon then attended the Netflix after-party in a more casual look courtesy of Louis Vuitton, complete with a silver scarf top, black pants and the brand’s Dauphine mini bag. 2022: Academy Museum Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ho-yeon joined Nicolas Ghesquire and the rest of the Louis Vuitton contingent at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, wearing a feather-covered white mini dress from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress with a tweed-inspired design made up of pink, blue and yellow sequins, Ho-yeon attended her first Emmys. 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model-turned-actress attended her first Met Gala in a blue suede and leather cut-out mini dress courtesy of Louis Vuitton, of course. 2022: Producers Guild Award Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images Ho-yeon wore a black sequined Louis Vuitton mini dress with long gathered sleeves and one-of-a-kind shoes from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection at the Producers Guild Awards. 2022: Critics’ Choice Award Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Invoking 1920s elegance, Ho-yeon attended the Critics Choice Awards in a stunning Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 gown embellished with a structured waistline. 2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ho-yeon wore a custom embellished black Louis Vuitton gown to the SAG Awards in 2022. Ghesquire even provided a ribbon for the actress’ braid to match the rest of her ensemble. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress spiced up a black column dress with a black and gold fanfare waistcoat, both from Louis Vuitton, at the 2021 Gotham Awards. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ho-yeon wore a draped Louis Vuitton dress with the brand’s classic peep toe boots to the 2021 CFDA Awards. 2021: squid games Screening Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ho-yeon likes to pair delicate dresses with tall, more traditionally masculine shoes. That’s exactly what she did. squid game screening in Los Angeles, when the actress wore a strapless black dress with off-white sheer pleated detailing with a pair of pointy-toe combat boots. 2018: CR Girls Launch Event Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A red-haired Ho-yeon wore a partially pleated golden dress for CR Fashion Books CR Girls launch event in 2018.

