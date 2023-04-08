KAGS Community Profiles: Eman Fields and Bentley’s Barbershop





Eman Fields started a barber shop and men’s clothing store amid the COVID pandemic, and is now able to pursue his passion as a career today.

BRYAN, Texas Side hustling and honing hobbies are two things many people turned to when the world went into lockdown during the COVID pandemic. However, for Bryan native Eman Fields, he was able to turn the isolation the pandemic brought into a barber shop business known today as The Bentley Barbershop. “I really wasn’t worried about the risk behind all this COVID stuff,” Fields said. “I always watched barber videos in high school and when I started cutting, I just started studying their techniques.” He used these techniques he observed to hone his own cutting skills. He started barbering in 2019, just wanting to keep busy. Moreover, he was tired of working in dead-end jobs and wanted to bet on himself to become his own boss. Now he has opened his own successful hair salon in Bryan on Wellborn Road. “My dad and mom live in Houston and they wanted to bring a clothing store here to College Station and I was like ‘yeah, we need that’ because the mall doesn’t really have any good clothing stores. Especially for men.” Fields said. He says that while women have boutiques and online stores like Shein, there aren’t many options for men. “As much as urban fashion and streetwear like nah,” he said. Now he encourages everyone to follow their dreams and not be afraid to take risks, even if it’s on something you consider your hobby. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | instagram | Youtube

