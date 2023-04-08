Fashion
Hi fashion friend, how to dress for a black tie wedding?
Dressing up for a black tie wedding without looking cheesy is one of my favorite challenges. That, plus the fact that I’m at the age where it’s not uncommon for the number of weddings I attend in a year to exceed double digits, gives me a lot of mental material on this subject. which I am so happy to share. Below are my tried-and-tested tips for navigating this particular dress code elegantly without any limo connotations in sight.
Photo: Harling Anton Ross
A surefire way to avoid any prom connotations is to avoid the classic dress silhouette altogether. Opt for a suit or two-piece set instead, or my favorite a maxi skirt and top from entirely different brands.
De Loreta, a small, colorful brand based in Peru, makes some of my favorite maxi skirts for warmer weather, ideally paired with a top that coordinates without being too matching.
Photo: Harling Anton Ross
In winter, I like to pair my vintage champagne colored silk maxi skirt with a festive top and a velvet blazer.
Photo: Harling Anton Ross
One of the simplest vehicles for an interesting black tie style is an outer layer that you can wear or take off as you please, such as a lightweight silk blazer in warmer seasons or an elegantly quirky tweed jacket or cardigan when it’s cool. These types of pieces will add visual interest to the overall look, giving it the same vibe of an actual outfit versus a singular, monosyllabic piece of clothing that you wouldn’t wear on any other occasion.
I know wraps like pashminas are a popular companion to black tie attire, but for me, that’s what makes them a less than ideal choice because they don’t provide enough contrast. That said, if you’re dedicated to them, I’d suggest something less like something your mom would remind you to bring with you to cover your shoulders and more like a cool sarong (Spring/Summer) or oversized scarf (Fall /winter) .
Photo: Harling Anton Ross/Copyright 2022. All rights reserved.
Accessories are another great way to make something black look more like an organic outfit with real personality. A hair ribbon in your ponytail, fun jewelry that doesn’t take itself too seriously, a cool belt, sunglasses, the world is yours. As with the outer layers, prioritize contrast above all else. Ditch a classic clutch in favor of a small basket or an irreverent bow bag, and forgo demure studs for on-trend earrings.
Photo: Harling Anton Ross/Copyright 2023. All rights reserved.
A friend of mine speculated that most celebrity outfits on the red carpet are ruined because of the shoes associated with them, and since she lodged that thought in my brain, I can’t tell. ignore. The wheels on so many potentially awesome outfits fall off once you look past the ankle, it’s such a shame. Don’t be like the celebrities! Consider how useful your shoes are in the grand scheme of your look. It can make all the difference.
A monochromatic pump is very close to prom, and often sandals with metallic heels can be too, so be careful where these styles are concerned. As an alternative, I like the look of flats (ballerinas or strappy sandals) with a black tie outfit. Ditto for Mary Janes with heels (I have a pair of black velvet that I trotted out for formal occasions in the winter) or wedge espadrilles with ribbon ties.
In sum, the best approach to dressing in black tie is the one that seems the least prescribed. Just because it’s a dress code doesn’t mean there’s no room for interpretation. The best black tie looks are those that heed the same whimsical logic that dictates our everyday outfit choices, whether it’s clever layering, an element of contrast, an authentic expression of personal style or a particular mood. You’re guaranteed not to be the center of attention on the occasion in question, so might as well have a little fun.
