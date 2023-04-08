Hatch’s 6 Best Maternity Wedding Guest Dresses





Deciding what to wear to a wedding as a guest can be tricky. You need to consider the dress code, the location, and the season, not forgetting to choose a style that you will want to wear again. However, this decision can be even more difficult when you are expecting a baby. It often feels like motherhood fashion is limited and outdated. Still, if there’s anything Rihanna has taught us, it’s that you can experience some of your best fashion moments when you’re pregnant. With fashion-forward and functional maternity clothes, Hatch is a brand that enables women to have a pregnancy that is both comfortable And elegant. Since their launch in 2011, celebrities like Emily Blunt, Jessica Alba and Meghan Markle have sported them during their pregnancies. In fact, when Meghan Markle first stepped out publicly in maternity clothes, she wore Hatchs Eliza dressand was later seen wearing the brand’s jeans. If you’ve already stocked up on that little black dress and jeans, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the brand recently released a collection of party dresses perfect for wedding season. Think sophisticated slips, goddess-like maxis and breezy sundresses in a range of gorgeous colors. Whether you’re going to an elegant black tie party or a bohemian garden wedding, this line has dresses to suit every wedding theme and venue. Best of all, most styles can be worn beyond your pregnancy. Read on to discover some of our favorite dresses from the new Hatchs collection. The gala dress hatch

Buy it: $348, Hatch.com The Gala dress is the ideal combination for all those who are not afraid of color. The bright fuschia hue is bold and vibrant, and is ideal for a spring or summer wedding with a black tie. The high neckline and empire waist are elegant, yet comfortable and flattering for your tummy. With a removable belt, you can choose to show off your waist or go for a figure-hugging look. Size range: 0-4 | Colors: Fuschia | Length: Full | Materials: Polyester The Annette Dress hatch

Buy it: $328, Hatch.com With its watercolor print and asymmetrical skirt, we totally find this dress at a beach wedding. To be precise, the design takes cues from the 1920s by incorporating a low rise waist and a handkerchief hem. Adjustable straps help accommodate a growing bust and the midi length means you don’t have to worry about your dress dragging in the sand. Size range: 0-4 | Colors: Blue, Pink | Length: Noon | Materials: Polyester Dress easy to put on hatch

Buy it: $298, Hatch.com A good strappy dress can easily get you through wedding season, and we love how Hatch created one especially for pregnancy. Anyone who’s worn a strappy dress knows it can ride up, which isn’t ideal at a wedding, but this one is cut on the bias so it’s super stretchy and swingy. The rosewood color is a great neutral, but if you’re feeling more daring, go for the bright jade. I also love the adjustable straps. Size range: 0-4 | Colors: Jade, Pink | Length: Noon | Materials: Polyester The Riviera Dress hatch

Buy it: $348, Hatch.com Available in three rich shades of blue, this silky dress is suitable for fall and winter weddings. The roomy cocoon shape drapes beautifully over your stomach, and you can choose to cinch it in at the waist or leave it there. Thanks to the high-low hem, you can show off your legs while rocking a long dress. Size range: P, O/S | Colors: Navy, Iris Blue, Midnight | Length: High-Low | Materials: Polyester The Viola dress hatch

Buy it: $328, Hatch.com You can’t go wrong with a black dress, as Markle has demonstrated, and this style is ideal for more formal occasions. Off the shoulder, side slit and ruched details flaunt your body while exuding elegance. Despite its fierce fit, the dress is super soft and stretchy as it’s made from a comfortable jersey fabric. Well, keep the comfort between us. Size range: 0-4 | Colors: Black | Length: Noon | Materials: Rayon, Spandex The Celestial Dress hatch

Buy it: $298, Hatch.com With its shorter length and bright colors, this dress is well suited for a more casual spring or summer wedding. The lightweight fit will keep you cool, which is especially nice if the event is in a hot climate. With a fully smocked back, this dress will also transport you into nursing. Size range: 0-4 | Colors: Blue, Fuschia | Length: Noon | Materials: Polyester Why Trust Brides Emily Cieslak is Associate Business Writer at Brides, covering all things beauty and fashion. As a fashion lover, she always keeps up to date with the latest trends and launches and has covered fashion for The Knot, InStyle, Byrdie, and more.

