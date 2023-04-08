Fashion
How the rich telegraph power
When Gwyneth Paltrow paraded for more than $25,000 worth of designer gear during her eight-day ski trial last month, there was no double G, interlocking C or Medusa head logo in it. seen.
Instead, the Goop founder donned a series of understated luxe looks in salubrious shades of bone broth and protein powder.
Enter the era of stealth dressing, where “Buy high, look low” is the philosophy.
Classic shapes, subtle details, soft colors and the best materials are assets, while flashy prints, conspicuous monograms, fitted cuts and synthetic fabrics are liabilities.
In other words, you don’t want to look like you’re trying too hard.
That’s why a horrified Tom Wambsgans rejected the large plaid Burberry bag that Bridget, cousin Greg’s date, brought to Logan Roy’s birthday party in the Season 4 premiere of ‘Succession’. as “ridiculously bulky”.
If there is a cinematic icon of “rich bitch” style, it would be the character of Cate Blanchett in the recent movie “Tr.” With refined cuts and sophisticated colors, the wardrobe of the formidable conductor Lydia Tr exudes money and power.
“Embracing fashion ambition means the consumer is focused on investing in high-quality fashion items,” says Willow Lindley, director of accessories and collaborations at Vogue.
But, as Bridget learned with her $2,900 bag, price doesn’t have to mean class.
“Logomania is the sartorial equivalent of a thirst trap,” says Erik Maza, executive style director for Town & Country. “He desperately needs attention. Craftsmanship doesn’t try so hard.
We asked Lindley, Maza and Harpers Bazaar Accessories Manager Miguel Enamorado to identify new high net worth sartorial signifiers.
Their advice: invest in high-end basics from the must-have 1% labels. Think Herms, Céline, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli, Max Mara and Paltrow who adore The Row, the minimalist line founded by millionaire twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.
Here, our fashion experts share their recommendations for eight heroic pieces that will make you look like a billion dollars.
ELITE OUTERWEAR
A cult camel coat for connoisseurs, “101801” by Max Mara is quietly known for its generous proportions, lustrous cashmere and beaver wool fabrics and puntino stitching. “The last word in outerwear is venerable Italian brand Max Mara,” says Town & Country’s Maza. “His coats are forever.” Queen Sofa of Spain, Claire Danes and Cate Blanchett wrapped up in this understated $4,350 winter essential.
RAREFIED FRAMES
“Succession” offspring Kendall Logan Roy covers his eyes with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses on the show, including a custom crystal brown pair. You cannot buy the bespoke design, but the $795 limited edition, handcrafted in Japan “Enzo” is available while stocks last. “You won’t see a name, initials or icon on the Ferrari temples of sunglasses rightly inspired by Enzo Ferrari, the maker of his namesake mechanical masterpiece,” says Harper’s Enamorado. Bazaar. “What you’ll get are precision frames and premium lenses that carry old Hollywood swag, especially since they’re from LA.”
SHOES STORIES
They look like ordinary moccasins, but John Lobb’s $1,710 “Lopez” Slip-Ons feature a hand-stitched apron and Goodyear-welted construction (so soles can be replaced if needed). Bootmaker to King Charles, the heritage house manufactures bespoke, on-demand and ready-to-wear shoes. “You’ll know it’s a JL only by its signature oval strap opening,” Bazaar’s Enamorado says. “It’s the epitome of British craftsmanship.”
CARRYALL CHOICE
Loro Piano’s $2,225 high-end tote, aka “the Suitcase Stripe bag”, is made of durable waxed cotton canvas topped with “velvety” calf leather handles. “Quality is now the trend and it’s a future heirloom and something to wear again and again,” says Vogue’s Lindley.
SOUVENIR SILK
Connoisseurs consider each $375 Herms square it’s French for “square” to be a collectible piece of art. Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Oprah Winfrey knotted the hand-finished patterned silks. “A Herms scarf is instantly recognizable for its design and quality and not because it slings a price tag,” says Town & Country’s Maza. “And isn’t that ultimately what we want in the transmission of our taste? Not that we spent a lot but that we chose well.
LUXURY LAMB LEATHER
What happens when a traditional Italian brand reinterprets the humble denim shirt? It turns into a Plunging nappa leather version named “Erica”. “Leather as soft as mesh? Leave it to Loro Piana, the Italian OG of sotto voce elegance, to crack the code,” says Town & Country’s Maza.
PREMIER PORTFOLIO
A kind of fanciful fanny pack, The Row’s $2,060 slouch fanny pack is an example of how expensive it can be to look simple. Kendall Jenner and Elizabeth Olsen were spotted running errands with the handy suede-lined calfskin handbag. “A favorite for some time, the distinctive shape cements its iconic status and immediate recognition among discerning luxury shoppers,” says Enamorado de Bazaar.
PRESTIGIOUS MESH
The Row’s $1,950 “Benji” Crewneck Sweater is like a very dear hug. Made in thick cashmere, it is long, ample and tolerant. “In a sea of gray sweaters, this option from The Row will stand up to repeated wear in both style and quality. It’ll be the one you’re always looking for,” says Vogue’s Lindley.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2023/04/07/inside-stealth-wealth-style-how-the-rich-telegraph-power/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Hear the Tennessee lawmaker’s latest plea before he’s kicked out
- Michigan football picks up dedication from 6-foot-8 four-star OL
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
- Clevenger Sets Single Game Assist Record as No. 10 Terps Down Ohio State, 18-7
- Peoria Rivermen hockey reaches lease with Peoria Civic Center
- ‘Another weight on the scale’ on the way to recession: Dimon on the recent banking mess
- Sahur with Rans, Menpora Dito conveys that young people must be ready to make Indonesia better