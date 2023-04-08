How the rich telegraph power

When Gwyneth Paltrow paraded for more than $25,000 worth of designer gear during her eight-day ski trial last month, there was no double G, interlocking C or Medusa head logo in it. seen.

Instead, the Goop founder donned a series of understated luxe looks in salubrious shades of bone broth and protein powder.

Enter the era of stealth dressing, where “Buy high, look low” is the philosophy.

Classic shapes, subtle details, soft colors and the best materials are assets, while flashy prints, conspicuous monograms, fitted cuts and synthetic fabrics are liabilities.

In other words, you don’t want to look like you’re trying too hard.

That’s why a horrified Tom Wambsgans rejected the large plaid Burberry bag that Bridget, cousin Greg’s date, brought to Logan Roy’s birthday party in the Season 4 premiere of ‘Succession’. as “ridiculously bulky”.

If there is a cinematic icon of “rich bitch” style, it would be the character of Cate Blanchett in the recent movie “Tr.” With refined cuts and sophisticated colors, the wardrobe of the formidable conductor Lydia Tr exudes money and power.







“Embracing fashion ambition means the consumer is focused on investing in high-quality fashion items,” says Willow Lindley, director of accessories and collaborations at Vogue.

But, as Bridget learned with her $2,900 bag, price doesn’t have to mean class.

“Logomania is the sartorial equivalent of a thirst trap,” says Erik Maza, executive style director for Town & Country. “He desperately needs attention. Craftsmanship doesn’t try so hard.







We asked Lindley, Maza and Harpers Bazaar Accessories Manager Miguel Enamorado to identify new high net worth sartorial signifiers.

Their advice: invest in high-end basics from the must-have 1% labels. Think Herms, Céline, Loro Piana, Brunello Cucinelli, Max Mara and Paltrow who adore The Row, the minimalist line founded by millionaire twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.

Here, our fashion experts share their recommendations for eight heroic pieces that will make you look like a billion dollars.

ELITE OUTERWEAR







The iconic Max Mara camel coat at $4,350.



A cult camel coat for connoisseurs, “101801” by Max Mara is quietly known for its generous proportions, lustrous cashmere and beaver wool fabrics and puntino stitching. “The last word in outerwear is venerable Italian brand Max Mara,” says Town & Country’s Maza. “His coats are forever.” Queen Sofa of Spain, Claire Danes and Cate Blanchett wrapped up in this understated $4,350 winter essential.

RAREFIED FRAMES







The $795 limited edition, handcrafted in Japan “Enzo” is available while supplies last.

Jacques Marie Mage

“Succession” offspring Kendall Logan Roy covers his eyes with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses on the show, including a custom crystal brown pair. You cannot buy the bespoke design, but the $795 limited edition, handcrafted in Japan “Enzo” is available while stocks last. “You won’t see a name, initials or icon on the Ferrari temples of sunglasses rightly inspired by Enzo Ferrari, the maker of his namesake mechanical masterpiece,” says Harper’s Enamorado. Bazaar. “What you’ll get are precision frames and premium lenses that carry old Hollywood swag, especially since they’re from LA.”

SHOES STORIES







The $1,710 John Lobb loafer is “the epitome of British craftsmanship.” John Lob

They look like ordinary moccasins, but John Lobb’s $1,710 “Lopez” Slip-Ons feature a hand-stitched apron and Goodyear-welted construction (so soles can be replaced if needed). Bootmaker to King Charles, the heritage house manufactures bespoke, on-demand and ready-to-wear shoes. “You’ll know it’s a JL only by its signature oval strap opening,” Bazaar’s Enamorado says. “It’s the epitome of British craftsmanship.”

CARRYALL CHOICE







Loro Piano’s $2,225 high-end tote, aka “the Suitcase stripe bag.”

Loro Piano’s $2,225 high-end tote, aka “the Suitcase Stripe bag”, is made of durable waxed cotton canvas topped with “velvety” calf leather handles. “Quality is now the trend and it’s a future heirloom and something to wear again and again,” says Vogue’s Lindley.

SOUVENIR SILK







Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Oprah Winfrey has sported the $375 Carr Herms. Hermes

Connoisseurs consider each $375 Herms square it’s French for “square” to be a collectible piece of art. Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Oprah Winfrey knotted the hand-finished patterned silks. “A Herms scarf is instantly recognizable for its design and quality and not because it slings a price tag,” says Town & Country’s Maza. “And isn’t that ultimately what we want in the transmission of our taste? Not that we spent a lot but that we chose well.

LUXURY LAMB LEATHER







Lori Piano’s $7,325 leather shirt named “Erica”. Their diet

What happens when a traditional Italian brand reinterprets the humble denim shirt? It turns into a Plunging nappa leather version named “Erica”. “Leather as soft as mesh? Leave it to Loro Piana, the Italian OG of sotto voce elegance, to crack the code,” says Town & Country’s Maza.

PREMIER PORTFOLIO







The Row’s $2,060 slouch fanny pack. Line

A kind of fanciful fanny pack, The Row’s $2,060 slouch fanny pack is an example of how expensive it can be to look simple. Kendall Jenner and Elizabeth Olsen were spotted running errands with the handy suede-lined calfskin handbag. “A favorite for some time, the distinctive shape cements its iconic status and immediate recognition among discerning luxury shoppers,” says Enamorado de Bazaar.

PRESTIGIOUS MESH







The Row’s $1,950 “Benji” crewneck sweater. Line

The Row’s $1,950 “Benji” Crewneck Sweater is like a very dear hug. Made in thick cashmere, it is long, ample and tolerant. “In a sea of ​​gray sweaters, this option from The Row will stand up to repeated wear in both style and quality. It’ll be the one you’re always looking for,” says Vogue’s Lindley.