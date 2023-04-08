The power of transparent clothing





Lately, fashion has left little to the imagination. The sheer dress trend, while varying in levels of (im)modesty, is unmissable, as barely concealed nipples, navels and thongs have graced every red carpet from the Grammys to the Oscars. While 90s revivals, includingHunter Schafers recent recallto the Pradas spring 1997 ready-to-wear collection andLily-Rose Depps pays tribute to Kate MossInidentifierdominated the resurgence of trends, translucent clothing made jaws drop and eyes bulge for centuries. The mysterious 18th centuryPortrait of a young woman in whiteby an unknown artist has experienced a resurgence of cultural interest as the cover ofMy year of rest and relaxationby Ottessa Moshfegh.But the artwork, in which the subjects’ breasts are visible through a sheer layer of fabric, is emblematic of the attire favored by French courtesans at the turn of the 19th century. The style, which writerLouis-Sbastien Merciernicknamed the savage,did not leave the spectator to guess, but perceived each secret charm, wrote Mercier. See-through clothing continued to scandalize after the French Revolution. In 1913, the supposedly x-rayed diaphanous skirts and dresses caused such outrage thatthe mayor of Portland, Oregon, orderedporters are arrested, whileThe Oregon Daily Newspaperreported, X-ray skirts smash a millionaire’s house. Regarding her fashion-related divorce, Bertha Hanscom, 30, said: My husband is an old fossil that I built for the x-ray skirt, and I’m going to wear it. He doesn’t like them, but I don’t care. Wait until I get my divorce, and I’ll make his eyes pop. (Her outraged husband, James, 60, told the newspaper that Bertha not only wore sheer skirts but also slit skirts.) Silent movie starlet Clara Bow got her sex symbol status with 1925sMy Lady of Capricesthanks to a scandalously transparent dress. When Bows’ character, Prudence Severn, is invited to a less worn, easier to mend themed costume ball, she takes the message at face value, stunning in a barely there dress. The dress that hit the big screen before the entertainment industry adopted a set of self-censorship guidelines called the Hays Code was so revealing it would still be shocking by today’s standards. In 1962, Marilyn Monroe’s famous Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress catapulted transparency into the limelight, and stars like Jane Birkin and Cher kept the controversial look going into the 60s, 70s and 80s. 90s ushered in a true renaissance. Sheer, which went well with the grunge spirit, was popular with designers, with Alaa, John Galliano, Jean Paul Gaultier, Prada and Atelier Versace bringing various versions of the trend to the catwalk. Although it became more normalized in the 90s, the bold look turns heads in any decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/sheer-dress-trend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

