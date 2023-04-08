The complicated commodification of Easter

RRecently, my wife and I were talking about the difficulty of explaining to our children what is good and important in Holy Week. Whatever theological knowledge we manage to impart is inevitably misinterpreted, sometimes in hilarious but disturbing ways. One year my son, frustrated by his little brother’s anger, suggested, “We should send him to the cross. A Good Friday-themed affirmation, sure, but not the take-out catechesis parents hope for.

For many Christians in the United States, Easter is a time to celebrate the good news of Jesus’ resurrection, often with chocolate bunnies and Cadbury eggs faithfully involved. But Easter is a more complicated holiday than its sweet and festive connotations suggest. Even when Christians have done their best to convey the profound importance of the cross and resurrection to our lives, this message is often misinterpreted or completely ignored.

Take, for example, one of its most visible consumerist associations: the sartorial choices American Christians embraced at Easter. As middle-class Victorian sensibilities took hold in the late 19th century, American Christians increasingly abandoned mute reverence for the resurrection and decked themselves in ever brighter bonnets, suits and dresses for the holidays. . Reflecting a booming consumer culture, stores marketed new forms of Easter fashion and millinery. It was a religious change, as historian Leigh Schmidt wrote, “from abnegation to personal fulfillment”. Today, many are also donning similar garments with floral and fluorescent hues (tailored looks for social media posts). And even though church attire has become more informal in recent years, Easter fashion still sells out. A estimate from the National Retail Federation puts Easter clothing spending for this year at $4 billion, up from $3.1 billion 10 years ago.

Easter is also a holiday which, together with Christmas, intensifies the question of who is a true believer. Talk to a pastor and he’ll tell you that Easter Sunday is when many of his parishioners will make their only annual trip to worship. Google search “church” are highest just before Easter, likely the result of absent believers not remembering nearby church options, hoping to come and worship. Some pastors embrace Easter as an opportunity for evangelism, a “Super Bowl Sunday for the church when it comes to preaching the gospel,” as a Baptist mission strategist put it. For other church leaders, it signals a lack of commitment to lament and challenge. Either way, the assumption is that these once-a-year attendees are just that: attendees, not true Christians. Easter nominalism is therefore a sign of secularization – and of a crisis for the American Church as a whole.

In its consumerist, nominal glory, Easter may be the holiday Christians in America deserve. We are a faith captivated by wealth and spectacle, invested in business habits that shape our lives more than any liturgy or commitment to social justice ever could. We are also a faith that is decline in terms of denominational membership and health, not to mention our impoverished political and social imagination.

Each of these dimensions is personal to me. I am someone who strongly believes in Christ’s call for simplicity and economic justice. And yet, I am also fascinated by American consumer habits. I’m tempted to wear a suit to church this Easter, and I’ve spent more time browsing menswear sites this Lent than practicing spiritual disciplines. And while I enjoy my church services very much, I understand the pull of other things, especially after a tiring week. More times than I care to admit, I breathe a sigh of relief when one of my children sniffles on Sunday; it’s a convenient excuse to stay home while maintaining an air of spiritual respectability.

Yet I take comfort in the fact that the Easter story itself is full of self-centeredness and lack of commitment. Consider Peter. On the night of Jesus’ death, Peter makes a bold promise: “Even if everything falls, I will not do it.” Like the faithful who show up every Sunday, not just at Easter, Peter knows what true discipleship looks like and is convinced that he is among the faithful. And yet, Jesus told Peter that that night “you will deny me.”

And Peter denies the fact, but not before falling asleep after Jesus asks him to stay awake and then overcompensates by cutting off the ear of one of the group members who stopped him. Jesus rebukes Peter in both cases, although the message does not stick. As Peter watches Jesus’ trial from afar, he is accused by onlookers of being among Jesus’ disciples. He becomes furious, cursing and denying the association three times: “I don’t know this man you’re talking about.”

This is the key to the Easter story. We are Peter. Not only are we broken, but the very moment that is the high point of the church calendar is also a crystallization of our selfish impulses, our nominal faith, and our inability to speak sincerely about God or anything. ‘other.

And yet, we can take courage, because the resurrection of Christ is for Peter. As the women come to the tomb to anoint the dead body of Jesus, they find the stone has been rolled away. A young man in a white robe said to them, “Don’t worry. You are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He got up ! He is not there… But go, tell his disciples and Peter, ‘He goes before you to Galilee. There, you will see it…’” In the same breath, the messenger of God announces the resurrection of Christ and designates Peter as the recipient of this good news.

“And Peter” is God’s word of friendship towards those who are self-obsessed. It is God’s work to make all things new, including lifeless, listless faith. It is God’s reminder to us that, even in the midst of our mixed motivations and selfish habits, we are loved not because we have everything together, but because God is for us. Perhaps then we can be sure to name the various forms of rupture present in a narcissistic and dying American church. The resurrection, after all, is for the dead.

