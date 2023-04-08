Exchange student sheds light on differences between French and American high school fashion

As a French exchange student living in the United States, TikTok user Ju’ (@ju.imbt) certainly had to adjust to some cultural differences between home and America. But one thing she probably didn’t expect to be so different was the everyday wardrobe, which apparently has a very different vibe in each country.

“Pov: you’re a Frenchwoman in American high school,” the text of the video reads, as Ju’ appears for the first time in a cute black and white skirt, black blazer and black t-shirt.

By American standards, she looks perfectly put together and even a little dressed up for the school day. But that’s when a sound clip from Sponge Bob SquarePants plays in the video, asking, “And why aren’t you in uniform?”

Seconds later, Ju’ reappears in what she actually wears to school and it’s a decidedly dressy look.

With her hair in a messy bun, a bottle of water in one hand and a laptop under one arm, the teenager ditched her preppy look and now wears an oversized Nike sweatshirt with high-cut black shorts. In other words, she channels an American VSCO girl with a sporty side.

In the comments, people had a wide range of reactions.

For starters, a lot of people championed the casual American look.

“Yeah! Were cozy here!” one person wrote.

“Jock!” someone else said.

Another person reminded him not to forget his Crocs.

“If I could have worn the second outfit to school, I would have been so happy,” someone else added.

But many other reviewers preferred the more elaborate French look.

“I wish we had dressed casual in high school,” one person said. “Like actually.”

“Nah dress up a girl, I love doing that too,” added another.

“The French high school outfit is fire,” someone else said.

But most importantly, people reminded Ju’ that she shouldn’t feel pressured to wear a certain “uniform” one way or another. Instead, they encouraged her to be confident and wear whatever she wanted.

“Don’t let people shame you,” one person advised.

“You chose what you want to choose,” said another.

“The 1st outfit will win you the best outfit!” someone else told him.

Others simply pointed out that the true aesthetic of American high school right now is more about free speech, which means it shouldn’t feel like it’s been boxed into a corner.

“American High School means you can come dressed as an ASB girl, business casual, or as a literal vampire,” a TikToker told Ju’. “as long as it’s not spaghetti straps.”

