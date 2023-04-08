Connect with us

Fashion

Exchange student sheds light on differences between French and American high school fashion

Exchange student sheds light on differences between French and American high school fashion

 


As a French exchange student living in the United States, TikTok user Ju’ (@ju.imbt) certainly had to adjust to some cultural differences between home and America. But one thing she probably didn’t expect to be so different was the everyday wardrobe, which apparently has a very different vibe in each country.

“Pov: you’re a Frenchwoman in American high school,” the text of the video reads, as Ju’ appears for the first time in a cute black and white skirt, black blazer and black t-shirt.

By American standards, she looks perfectly put together and even a little dressed up for the school day. But that’s when a sound clip from Sponge Bob SquarePants plays in the video, asking, “And why aren’t you in uniform?”

Seconds later, Ju’ reappears in what she actually wears to school and it’s a decidedly dressy look.

With her hair in a messy bun, a bottle of water in one hand and a laptop under one arm, the teenager ditched her preppy look and now wears an oversized Nike sweatshirt with high-cut black shorts. In other words, she channels an American VSCO girl with a sporty side.

In the comments, people had a wide range of reactions.

For starters, a lot of people championed the casual American look.

“Yeah! Were cozy here!” one person wrote.

“Jock!” someone else said.

Another person reminded him not to forget his Crocs.

“If I could have worn the second outfit to school, I would have been so happy,” someone else added.

But many other reviewers preferred the more elaborate French look.

“I wish we had dressed casual in high school,” one person said. “Like actually.”

“Nah dress up a girl, I love doing that too,” added another.

“The French high school outfit is fire,” someone else said.

But most importantly, people reminded Ju’ that she shouldn’t feel pressured to wear a certain “uniform” one way or another. Instead, they encouraged her to be confident and wear whatever she wanted.

“Don’t let people shame you,” one person advised.

“You chose what you want to choose,” said another.

“The 1st outfit will win you the best outfit!” someone else told him.

Others simply pointed out that the true aesthetic of American high school right now is more about free speech, which means it shouldn’t feel like it’s been boxed into a corner.

“American High School means you can come dressed as an ASB girl, business casual, or as a literal vampire,” a TikToker told Ju’. “as long as it’s not spaghetti straps.”

Yahoo’s In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!

More from In The Know:

Disneyland’s ‘Genius’ turkey leg hack goes viral on TikTok: ‘You blew my mind’

Mickey Mouse brings tears to his grieving family in emotional encounter at Disney World

The 10 Best Cooling Pajamas That Will Keep Even The Hottest Sleepers From Overheating

Get these 10 expensive scented candles for cheap during this seasonal Nordstrom sale for up to 57% off

Listen to the latest episode of our pop culture podcast, We Should Talk:

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.intheknow.com/post/exchange-student-american-french-outfit/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: