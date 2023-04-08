Fashion
8 Highlights From Guatemala City Fashion Week
These days, it seems like every city has its own fashion week. With all eyes on Latin America for the next big thing, it makes sense to consider rising Latin stars like Raul Lopez and Willy Chavarria caused a stir at New York Fashion Week, following the legacy of Latin fashion designers like Oscar de la Renta, Gabriela Hearst, Silvia Tcherassi and Narciso Rodriguez.
There are fashion weeks in Sao Paulo, Mexico City and a Latin Fashion Week this also happens during New York Fashion Week, not to mention the group of allied designers known as Latin American fashion designers. Guatemalan Fashion Week recently wrapped up in Guatemala City, which brought together designers from eight Latin American countries, from Nicaragua to El Salvador and Colombia for 24 shows.
It is locally known as Guatemalan Fashion Week and here are highlights from the Guatemala catwalks, which spotlighted local designers.
Guatemalan fashion designer Mariandree Gaitn is all about shiny, silver party outfits this season. Her new resort collection is filled with silver pants, dresses and tops to reflect the futuristic spirit of fashion and glamor in 2023. I always want to showcase a woman’s true beauty, she says. I want my clothes to fit real women’s bodies so they can go out, feel good, and have fun.
If Guatemalan fashion is known for one thing, it’s its handcrafted, patterned textiles. These textiles capture the essence of the customs and culture of the country’s countryside. Owana Lima, founder of the Nicteel brand, brings this traditional fabric up to date for everyday use. Button-down shirts, crop tops and dramatic architectural cuts are at the heart of her latest collection, which revolves around the color gold. Lima honors Guatemalan heritage by using these handmade textiles for modern fashion on the catwalk, and wants to shine a light on the artisans who dedicate their lives to these fabrics.
Another trend that was hot during Guatemalan Fashion Week was women’s and men’s cutouts from NoName, a brand founded by Mexican designer Jonathan Morales. Her bold design work shows a new direction for Latin American fashion (which is usually so in love with ruffles and colorful prints). It’s what the designer calls street tailoring and it’s easy to see why he mixes high and low, edgy and traditional, and his designs have been worn by BlackPink’s Lalisa Manobal, who recently wore the brands Redo the skirt.
Michelle Townson is a Guatemalan handbag designer known for recycling plastic into haute couture with her brand, La Roja by Misha. Sustainability is a main focus, which is why all of its bags are handmade by artisans in Guatemala. Townsons’ goal is to protect the oceans from plastic pollution and these bags are a symbol of their efforts. Her latest runway collection featured bold blue bags alongside flower-patterned tote bags.
Lanificio Di Livenza is a menswear designer who cuts classic suits with modern accents and focuses on tailored, stylish tailoring. Their latest showcase included custom tuxedos, pinstripe suits and workwear, and featured a Guatemalan model Rodrigo Ovando on the runway, who is the latest It Boy in the country, after walking for Louis Vuitton. The chic plaid pattern worn by Ovando elevates your traditional suit into a must-have.
Costa Rican fashion designer Linda Liz is a size-inclusive designer who creates activewear for women of all sizes. But rather than your average minimal yoga pants, it makes them stylish enough to work out at Burning Man or Coachella. With futuristic touches and modular shapes, her latest collection uses turquoise, peach tones and denim-hued items that elevate athleisure to high fashion. Models of all sizes walked the runway, bringing a diversity of shapes, sizes and skin tones to her reversible and reflective pieces.
Isabella Springmhl Tejada is a Guatemalan fashion designer who goes down in history as the first fashion designer with Down syndrome. She was kicked out of design school, but that didn’t stop her. She still wanted to pursue her dreams of having a career in fashion, so continued to study fashion on her own, with the help of her family. Now she is one of the most recognized designers in the country at just 26 years old. Her inclusive fashion line uses traditional Guatemalan textiles to create colorful and fun denim coats, jackets and shawls.
Lebanese Dominican fashion designer Giannina Azar is known for her sparkly dresses (just look at her chandelier dress). With her sparkly dresses worn by Beyonc, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani, it’s easy to see why she’s a rising fashion star. Its new Chandelier Collection is all about red carpet and runway gala nights. It showcases colorful fabrics, pastel hues and dresses that are sure to dazzle.
