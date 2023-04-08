Kim English names Dennis Felton assistant coach





PROVIDENCE, RI — Providence College men’s basketball head coach Kim English announced today (April 7) the hiring of Dennis Felton as his team’s assistant coach. Felton has worked under English the past two years as assistant coach George Mason. This is the first announced hire for English, who was named head coach of the Friars on March 23. English has spent the past two years as a head coach at George Mason University. Felton returns to Providence after serving as assistant coach at Friartown from 1992 to 1994 under former Friar head coach Rick Barnes. While with the Friars, he helped guide the team to a 40-23 mark over two seasons, which included an NIT appearance in 1993 and an NCAA appearance in 1994 after the Friars won the program’s first BIG EAST title. Felton has worked with all-time Friar and NBA greats including Michael Smith, Dickey Simpkins, Eric Williams and Austin Croshere. He brings 13 years of experience as a head coach to Providence. During his time as head coach, Felton amassed 206 wins, won seven conference championships and led six of his teams to the playoffs, including four NCAA berths. He took six of his teams to the conference tournament championship game, earning four wins. Felton began his head coaching career in Western Kentucky where he spent five years (1998-03), posting a 100-54 record and leading the program to regular season and Sun Belt Tournament titles. in 2001, 2002 and 2003. He is the only coach in WKU history to take three consecutive teams to the NCAA Tournament. Felton’s success at the WKU led him to the head coaching job at Georgia in 2003, a position he held for more than five seasons (2003-09), leading the Bulldogs to three playoff berths. In 2007-08, the Bulldogs won the SEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the SEC Tournament in spectacular fashion. Felton’s most recent head coaching stint was at Cleveland State University (2017-19), leading the Vikings to the 2018 Horizon League Championship title game in his freshman year. Felton also has several years of NBA experience, serving as a scout for the Phoenix Suns in 2009-10 under general manager Steve Kerr, helping the Suns reach the Western Conference Semifinals. He was also a summer league coach for the New Jersey Nets in 2010 and spent the 2010-13 seasons as director of professional player personnel with the San Antonio Spurs. With the Spurs, Felton was part of an organization that posted a 169-61 mark in his three years, winning three Southwest Division titles and advancing to the 2013 NBA Finals. the Austin-based “D” League of Spurs also won the 2012 championship. Felton has also worked with USA Basketball, serving as an assistant coach for the Under-19 team, as well as the Under-21 World Championships in Argentina in 2003. In addition to his time at Providence (1992-94), Felton also served as an assistant coach at Charles County CC (1985-86), Delaware (1986-87), Tulane (1990-91), Saint Joseph’s (1991-92) , Clemson (1994-97), Tulsa (2014-17), Fordham (2019-21) and George Mason (2021-23). Born in Tokyo, Felton spent his early years living in and visiting various parts of the world, his father being in the US Air Force. His family settled in Clinton, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C., and Felton became a star athlete at Surrattsville High School. He played basketball at Prince George’s CC and finished his academic and athletic career at Howard University, where he was a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Academic selection. Felton graduated cum laude from Howard, earning a degree in radio/television and film production in 1985. Felton is married to the former Melanie Smith and the couple have two sons, Jazz and Nile. “Dennis Felton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to Friartown,” said English. “He had an illustrious coaching career that spanned over 30 years. Dennis has a relentless approach in his pursuit of excellence. We are very fortunate to have Coach Felton join our Friar family.” -GO BROTHERS!-

