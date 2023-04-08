Connect with us

Fashion designer Doctor Garmentz shows off his quirky yarns and unique vintage finds

Doctor Garmentz (@doctorgarmentz) is one of a kind, and her wardrobe is no different. The creative director of fashion brand Organic Garmentz and New York native has more than 120,000 followers on TikTok, where he shares fashion tips and recommendations on shopping, food and nightlife in New York. In this episode of Coveted Closet, the Doctor is in the game! Doctor Garmentz shows us around his eclectic closet filled with unique vintage finds.

Doctor Garmentz finds fashion inspiration everywhere. From the streets of New York to his own mother, he draws on his surroundings to create his own unique style.

Shes really big into fashion, says Doctor Garmentz of her mother. She was the first person I really saw with a lot of different designer bags, different things like that. So I think subconsciously I kind of figured that out.

Doctor Garmentz begins the closet tour with a recap of the outfit he’s wearing, which includes a double Y-neck/Project shirt, a Comme des Garons skirt over Organic Garmentz pants, and a pair of SWEAR Exterminator sneakers. It’s not really Doctor Garmentz unless I have the sunglasses, the fashion designer says as he adds his signature accessory.

Next, he shows off a vintage Versace cardigan from his dad and a stunning House of Errors leather jacket. Moving on to the footwear collection, Doctor Garmentz showcases a pair of studded Toga Virilis slip-ons and a pair of Prada sneakers he’s wanted since he was a kid.

Asked about his favorite outfit, Dr. Garmentz puts on custom-made jeans and a green Maison Margiela sweater, which he accessorizes with a Vivienne Westwood watch and a pair of Dior sunglasses.

With the closet tour over, Doctor Garmentz reveals his top 5 fashion tips.

1. Fashion is an emotion

I just show my emotions, like how I feel at the time, through my clothes, says Dr. Garmentz.

2. Focus on proportions

It makes you look dressier, says the fashion director. So if you’re not really getting the proportion right, you might have all the right pieces, but it doesn’t look right because visually it’s wrong.

3. Everyone needs a tailor

It’s extremely important that the clothes you get fit you properly, notes Dr. Garmentz. I’m so tall, it’s harder for me to find pants that fit exactly how I want them. [them] to adapt. So I would probably take a little bigger pants, and [they] may not fit my size but [they] can fit my length. And then tuck in the waist, or I can make it a little looser, or I can make it a little tighter.

4. Invest in coins for life

The key to a piece for life is making sure you wear it a lot. Doctor Garmentz suggests getting pieces that can go with a lot of different things you have in your closet so you wear them more often.

5. Don’t be afraid to experiment

The more you experiment with your clothes, the more you will learn about the kinds of clothes you like and the kinds of pieces that look good on you. Show yourself in the pieces you wear, says Doctor Garmentz. That’s how people see you, like, they get a bad mood.

