Fashion
Kate Middleton’s Best Easter Fashion Moments
Easter, as an important religious holiday observed by Christians around the world, marks a central celebration in the annual calendar of the British royal family.
This year will mark the first Easter celebrated by the monarchy with the new King Charles III at its head. Each year, the sovereign attends a Maundy Thursday ceremony at a different cathedral in Britain. On Easter Sunday, members of the Royal Family traditionally gathered at Windsor Castle to attend a special church service at St George’s Chapel within the castle grounds.
Kate Middleton was included in the group of royals attending Sunday service for 4 of the 12 years she was married to Prince William. Starting in 2017, she began attending annually with a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
As with all of Kate’s ceremonial appearances, royal watchers are eagerly waiting to see what she’s wearing. For each of her Easter Sunday services so far, Kate has paid homage to her environmental sensibilities and her re-worn outfits have debuted on previous high-profile occasions.
Here, Newsweek Take a look at Kate Middleton’s best Easter fashions:
2017
For her first appearance at the Royal Easter Sunday Service at St. George’s Chapel in 2017, Kate Middleton wore a perfectly fitted cream coat dress with stitching details and a Peter Pan collar.
The coat was designed by Catherine Walker & Co., a London-based house that rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s for dressing Princess Diana. Discovered during her pregnancy with Prince William, Diana developed a close working relationship with designer Walker, and by the end of her life the house had dressed her for more state occasions than any other.
Kate began building her own relationship with the business, now run by the late Walker’s husband, Said Cyrus, after she married in 2011.
To accompany the coat dress, Kate wore a matching pillbox with cream suede heels and a clutch. The coat dress itself was a new outfit, which debuted in 2016 during the Royal Tour of Canada with William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
2018
For the Royal Easter Sunday Service in 2018, Kate again wore a rare black ensemble also designed by Catherine Walker & Co.
The Princess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, and wore again the dark, loose coat-dress she first wore when pregnant with Princess Charlotte in the St. Patrick 2015 of the Irish Guards.
Kate also wore the same accessories from the original set again. For a hat, the royal chose a chocolate brown suede pillbox in Lock & Co.’s “Betty Boop” style, and for jewelry, she opted for a brooch and oversized pearl earrings.
2019
In 2019, Kate Middleton again wore an outfit she first designed for an Easter service five years prior while she and Prince William toured Australia and New Zealand.
The royal wore a dove gray coat dress, again by Catherine Walker & Co., which featured princess tailoring with a high collar and fluted cuffs.
To accessorise, Kate wore a custom hat from London-based Jane Taylor Millinery and wore a clutch from the design team behind her 2011 wedding dress at Alexander McQueen.
2022
For her final appearance on Easter Sunday at Windsor Castle, Kate went through her voluminous fashion archive and once again wore a pale blue coat dress by designer Emilia Wickstead.
Wickstead is a designer who has dressed Kate and her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, for many high-profile occasions. She notably designed the emerald green outfit worn by Meghan during her last engagement as an active member of the royal family in 2020.
Kate first wore her blue Wickstead coat dress for a rare solo visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in 2017 and updated the look with a blue pleated coif by Jane Taylor Millinery which was worn for the first time. times in 2019.
