Bearaby, Allbirds, Stanley: Product releases this week

There are a ton of great products coming out every week and were here, as always, to keep you up to date with the best ones. Each week, collect a short list of our favorite products from the last seven days so you can shop while sipping your morning coffee or taking a short break from work (trust it, it’s the only list you need to stay up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Hello Kitty x Starface pimple patches, Cuyanas sculptural new belt and saddle bags, and Stanleys new collection of insulated glasses in bright and shiny neutral tones.

Shop our favorite new arrivals below, but be quick, they may sell out.

An island-inspired lip moisturizer



Hailey Biebers take on the lip balm, packed with a ton of hydrating ingredients to infuse and lock in moisture, just got a new limited-edition flavor added to the line: Passionfruit Jelly. The juicy, island-inspired flavor joins a trio of existing flavors (salted caramel, watermelon slice, and unscented) to plump up your lips and is currently available at Rhode for $16.

A candle/cover combo for a cause



Two luxury brands, weighted blanket maker Bearaby and candle brand Nest New York, have just teamed up to support Next for Autism with the release of a new bundle featuring a Green Velvet Napper Blanket and Relaxation Candle. Midnight Moss. The weight of the blanket helps stimulate serotonin production, reduces cortisol and increases melatonin, for a relaxing nap or reading session and the eco-velvet, made from 900 plastic bottles of plastic bonded to the ocean, is also super soft. Five percent of proceeds from the $295 package will go to the nonprofit in support of Autism Acceptance Month.

Perfect for people who want to cut down on their barista tab, New BruMates Pour Over Brewing System allows you to brew your coffee from your desk without having to break concentration by getting up and walking to the coffee machine. The mug is essentially an insulated travel mug with a slot for a filter, though it comes with a heat-resistant silicone sleeve for grip and is cup holder compatible, thanks to its dimensions and its watertight lid. It will keep your coffee hot for up to six hours and cold for over 24 hours too, depending on how you take it. Ten colors are available, so you can buy your housemate or SO a different shade, the last thing you want with your first coffee of the day is a mess, after all.

Sustainable footwear brand Allbirds has just released a new style with vintage sneaker inspiration behind it: The Riser. Its throwback aesthetic is backed by Allbirds canvas, tree, wool, soft foam and natural rubber for all-day support and comfort. The new shoe is available in black, white, blue and rust in Men’s And Women’s sizes.

Starface and Hello Kitty have resumed their collaborations for a limited-time fourth edition, featuring the same best-selling pimple patch as the last issue (hey, why change a good thing?). Hello Kitty-shaped patches come in a Hello Kitty compact for on-the-go bag storage that can be filled with more patches ($17 for compact, $13 for refills). You’ll want to get in as soon as possible because in 2020 it sold out in 72 hours and had a waiting list of 10,000 people.

A satchel and an Italian leather bag



Leather bags made to last Cuyanas just got two new additions to the family with the launch of its Double Moon line. The collection consists of a saddle bag and one belt bag with a triple moon exterior that can go from day to night and keep everything organized in the meantime. Each is available in the brand’s staple colorways (think rich cappuccino and sleek stone as well as practical black), plus a springtime coral.

Stanley, maker of outdoor drinking vessels (including the TikTok-viral Quencher tumbler) is trying to persuade you that insulated tumblers have a place in your home and outdoor spaces with their new Outside In collection, featuring tumblers in shades polished neutrals with shimmering, shimmering finishes. Options include the 10 oz Go Everyday Wine Tumbler, 16 oz Classic Stay Chill Beer Pint, 20 oz Trigger-Action Travel Mug, 24 oz Classic Bottle Opener and Classic Stay Chill Beer Pitcher. 64 oz. They come in a ton of colorways, including grays and neutrals, as well as earth tones like Cinnamon, Night Sky, and Maple, fair warning some are already sold out.

Instagram-famous jewelry brand (no, the two aren’t mutually exclusive) Mejuri has teamed up with CFDA accessories designer of the year Luar for a line of jewelry that starts at $98 and includes hoop earrings and a handbag. The pieces are designed with multiple wear modes in mind, with multiple convertible features like earrings with removable shaped layers to change looks and take pieces from day to night and back again.

Herschel Supply has just launched a new range of Heritage Hardshell luggage in four sizes and five smooth, matte colorways, whether you want to be practical in black or gray or colorful in pink, neon yellow or blue. Luggage starts at $250 for carry-on size for international flights and increases in size to include larger carry-on size for domestic flights, medium checked bag and large checked bag. Interestingly, the cases are made from post-industrial Korean road barriers, and they’re designed to have a flat surface so you can use it as a workspace for your laptop. Plus, they come with a 100-day trial policy so you can make sure it’s working well in advance for your next trip.

Beautiful by Drew, kitchenware brand Drew Barrymores, has just moved beyond the kitchen and into the living room with the introduction of its first piece of furniture, The Drew Chair. The round-and-a-half curly chair spins on its metal base and comes with three plush accent cushions. Also, keep an eye out for more home products to come over the next few months.

The staff, which offers colorfully redesigned household essentials like plungers and pears, has teamed up with Clorox-Scentive to create The Mop, a truly stylish (dare we say fun?) mop. With a colorful handle with two shades of pink, bright blue and gold accents, and a smiley face with a bowler hat (the hat’s rubbery handle helps keep it steady when leaning against a wall), this mop could almost makes you want to smile when you pull it out of the cleaning cabinet to mop up a spill. The mop head is compatible with (of course) Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wet Cloths, but you can also put your favorite mop cloths on the end.

New additions to the Jenni Kaynes beauty brand



Jenni Kaynes’ California-inspired design vibes are getting a beauty treatment with the Oak Essentials skincare line, which has just added several new additions to its lineup. The first are the new Oak Essential fragrances and candles, which come in three flavors: Cuir Rose, Santo Wood and Violet Santa. Also right in? Two new products perfect for preparing the skin for spring. The first is a Hydra Under Eye Balm intended to mimic the plumping and moisturizing effect of under-eye patches, without the packaging waste; the second is super soft Pure Cleansing Gel that removes the dirt of the day without stripping your skin’s natural moisture.

Homewares retailer Lulu and Georgia just ended a collaboration with space artist and designer Eny Lee Parker, focused on everything you need for sophisticated and stylish entertaining (read: parties). Expect softer, modern tables, cabinets, seats and ottomans, dishes, glasses, vases and designs in this 22-piece collection, which starts at $48.

Tower 28s celebrates its fourth anniversary with the release of a limited-edition version of its beloved BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm, this time in a lavender-pink shade called Party Hour. The lightweight formula is designed for clean beauty lovers and those with sensitive skin, and it can be applied to cheeks, lips and eyes for a color wash on the go.

The brand expands its range of sizes



H&M has just expanded its size range with clothes that will now go up to 2XL in stores for women and men and up to 4XL online for women and 3XL for men. do with the brand. The brand is also following in the footsteps of retailers like ASOS and Everlane with the launch of a Curvy Denim collection featuring more room in the hips and thighs and a longer waistline.

Size-inclusive, sustainable clothing brand Girlfriend Collective kicks off Earth Month with the release of its new Atlas colorway, a deep turquoise reminiscent of cenotes and island waters. You can purchase the new color in all Girlfriend Collectives Compressive and Ripstop Woven styles, which are made from recycled post-consumer bottles and can be recycled when you’re done with them through the Girlfriends Apparel Take-Back Program, Repeat girlfriend. Choose from parts like the Paloma Racerback Bra and the High Waisted Compression Leggings or the sweetness of butter Pocket Leggingswhich even has Oprah’s approval.