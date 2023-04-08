New fashion trends emerge in spring – The Famuan





Just like the seasons, style trends change from month to month, sometimes week to week. With TikTok as inspiration and more and more Gen Zers taking the creative path of innovation, many tweaked fashion trends were coming back. Based on a recent story by Madeline Fass in Vogue, here are the spring trends their editors are rocking right now: Two editors are bringing their long skirts and tailored vests to spring, while others are looking for new ways to wear or reuse these most beloved classics: denim or the white shirt, Fass wrote. So what trends are dominating the nation’s No. 1-ranked public HBCU this new season? We asked some women at FAMU what they think of the hottest items on campus right now. Kennedi Hills, a pre-med biology student, believes natural and earthy are all the rage right now. A lot of natural things like people with locs, people wearing their hair more and embracing their natural selves, Hills said. In December, Stacey Lindsay wrote an article on the paint color trends of 2023, Meredith Owen of Meredith Owen Interiors preceded the notion of trendy earth tones. In 2023, we were going to continue to see a lot more earth tones in paint colors and textiles. Pre-nursing student Megan Martin saw several fashion rehearsals that she tried to fit into her wardrobe. So the trends I see in school are usually like halter tops, bell bottoms, halter tops, lots of long dresses, Martin said. Do I want to put more in my wardrobe? Yes, I would like to expand my wardrobe to love streetwear, I wear a lot of dark colors, but I want more light colors, pastels. Psychology student Kiera Macklin found her love for several trending items this spring. Some spring style trends I’ve noticed lately are shrugs like crochet shrugs or knit shrugs. I’ve noticed layering is a thing like light layering and shrugs are usually something I see pieced together, Macklin said. I used to hate vests when I was a kid; I thought they were really ugly, but adding a vest to something simple just gives it a different pop like it’s just a pop you’ve never seen before. So, I entered my vest era and it’s a great era.

