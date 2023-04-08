Penn State Men’s Volleyball No. 3 dominates George Mason in straight sets





Penn State Men’s Volleyball No. 3 (22-3, 8-0 EIVA) blanked George Mason (10-14, 2-6 EIVA) in his second game of the weekend against the Patriots at Fairfax, in Virginia. The Nittany Lions completed a quick business trip to Virginia, beating George Mason comfortably thanks to Cal Fisher’s 14 wins. Michal Kowal added 13 kills in the win. How did it happen The second game of the weekend started with back and forth between the two teams. The Nittany Lions held a slim 5-4 advantage early on until Chey Cooper hit a long attack and his mistake for the Patriots left them trailing 7-4 early in the first set. Michal Kowal got on the scoresheet as his first kill of the afternoon deflected past Geoge Mason’s defense and pulled out of the game. Cole Bogner took over and dialed in an ace, the Nittany Lions making a 3-0 run before the media timeout. Penn State led 15-11 halfway through the first set. Cal Fisher continued to dominate as he has throughout the season. Fisher was perfect in the opening set, registering six kills from six attempts. His sixth attempt created an eight-point lead at 20-12. The Patriots finished the set strong, but it wasn’t enough in the end. Fisher capped a set with another kill, winning it 25-20 for the Nittany Lions. Penn State was firing on all cylinders to start the second set, quickly taking a 7-2 lead. After a timeout from George Mason, Toby Ezeonu scored a kill from his center hitter position. The Nittany Lions continued to dominate and held a comfortable lead in the second set. George Mason head coach Jay Hosack was forced to call another timeout after three straight points converted by the Nittany Lions. Penn State led 17-10 going into the final stretch of the set. Everything continued to go the way of the blues and whites, and Kowal ended the match winning the set 25-17. Much like sets one and two, the Nittany Lions took control early in set three. Kowal recorded another kill to tack on a 5-2 lead. Ryan Merk pulled off an impressive dig to allow Kowal to fire the kill. Fisher continued to slice the Patriots defense with his 13th kill of the afternoon to make it 9-6. Owen Rose missed a strike that ended up resulting in a perfectly placed kill, showing that just about everything was going the Nittany Lions way. Penn State held a 15-10 advantage at media timeout. Rose then put visiting Nittany Lion fans on their feet after his monstrous block made it a 19-12 game. Bogner fired match point into the net, giving the Patriots any life in the third set. George Mason responded with consecutive aces. Kowal eventually finished the job with a kill, winning the set 25-20 and the match in straight sets. Take away food: Penn State has shelved conference competition all year and it was more or less the same against George Mason. The Nittany Lions still haven’t dropped a set in conference all year. That’s pretty good, guys.

Cal Fisher, have a day! The senior graduate continued his hot hand, scoring 14 kills and hitting .591 that day. And after? Penn State will return home for its final series of the regular season against Charleston West Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Rec Hall.

CJ is a freshman from McVeytown, Pennsylvania, majoring in broadcast journalism. All his happiness revolves around sound sports. He’s confident the Phillies will make another playoff run this year. Send all hate messages to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @CJGill14.

