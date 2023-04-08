Fashion
Op-Ed: Easter Fashion Sunday is Black Culture
In a few days, my ninety-five-year-old grandmother will be attending Resurrection Sunday service at her neighborhood Baptist church. In the days leading up to the service, also known as the Easter Sunday service, she prepares an outfit, like the first day of school, by arranging an outfit to attract God’s attention. The phrase, a euphemism used by women of her generation, is to receive God’s favor to bless not only themselves but their descendants with God’s great favor and mercy. And what other way to gain God’s attention and favor than through neat and neat attire?
My grandmother spent most of her life serving God. Every dilemma in life can be resolved through God’s favor and prayer, she said. For women in the church, this can be done through a ritual of beauty and fashion practices for praise. 1 Corinthians 11:15, reads, But if a woman has long hair, it is a glory to her, for her hair is given to her for a covering. In the South, the verse is interpreted as follows: The higher the hair, the nearer it is to God, and my grandmother adorned hers in a puffy fashion to attract his good grace and favor.
However, nothing can grab the Lords’ attention on Easter Sunday faster than a loud hat. Yes, a brightly colored hat, wrapped in the finest materials, studded with jewels or feathers, placed over a spring outfit was the quickest way to bring God to the main line. For generations, black women in the church have used fashion not just as a way to communicate with the divine, but as a form of outward expression. The church house was and is the first fashion week. It was one of the first physical spaces where black women could outwardly name themselves through fashion and design, express their uniqueness, showcase their creativity, and most importantly, introduce younger generations to the principles and standards of black beauty and fashion.
It was the event of the week, says fashion designer Sergio Hudson. Every week, going to church was like a fashion show, so that’s normally what we prepared for. Mom spent the whole week working on her outfit for Sunday morning.
Easter Sunday is a distinguished service because it signifies the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which heralds the season of spring. On this day, the church choir adorns the brightest and shiniest dresses, the women of the church emerge in the boldest and most vibrant colors, and the children are dressed in the most irritating pantyhose. . Affectionately, these are the Olympiads of religious fashion. The late American fashion designer Patrick Kelly said: that on a Sunday church pew in Vicksburg there is more fashion to be seen than on a Parisian runway.
Kelly’s sentiments are shared by legendary black fashion professionals like the late fashion editor Andre Leon Talley and stylist Law Roach. For Talley, Roach and Hudson, women in the church were the model for their striving for royalty and high fashion opulence. As a child, Hudson remembers his mother’s ritual leading up to Easter Sunday. Shopping would begin two weeks before the service, where she would purchase a brand new pair of shoes, followed by the acquisition of matching clothes to tie the outfit together. If she was unable to find matching items, Hudson’s mother would build her items to match the outfit. We bought fabrics, then models, he tells ESSENCE. It was an experience. I think it prepared me for what I do now. Purchase of fabrics for personalized events. That’s really how I grew up, says the designer.
Her colorful creations, worn by Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyonce and former first lady Michelle Obama, recall the color of the pews at an Easter Sunday service. In many ways, the black church served as a model and point of reference for contemporary American fashion; the church is where Talley learned the true meaning of luxury, and served cockroaches first introduction to fashion. Although the younger generations of black Americans are less likely to attend in-person servicethe influence of the black Church is omnipresent.
It’s so funny to go to Bergdorf Goodman and see a shoe and think Oh, that’s a church parament, says Hudson. All of Prada’s shoes look like the shoes people wore when I was growing up in church with white stockings, he laughs. One would be remiss not to acknowledge the influence of the black church in haute couture. The Chanel tweed suit, matching Burberry plaid outfit and Gucci loafers are prime examples of luxury fashion attempting to replicate a cultural tradition born in The Black Church.
From its emergence as a safe haven for African Americans to meet and gather amid slavery and racial violence to its existence as a communal hall to organize for civil and human rights , the black church served as a mecca for black creativity and talent. . Every generation has a story to tell about how the black church has influenced them. Whether good or bad, the black church has contributed to the birth and emergence of the black American tradition for generations. Although I won’t be dressed in what my grandmothers’ generation would classify as the best of Sundays, I will dress to attract God’s attention on Easter Sunday and every day after.
