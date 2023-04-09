J Balvin Shops in Chunky All-Black Ankle Boots in NYC – Footwear News





J Balvin was spotted in New York with his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer and their baby after leaving the Balenciaga store on Friday. Dressed in all black, “singer of my people wore a plain black t-shirt, worn with oversized black denim pants with knee wear. Above all, Balvin wore what appeared to be a long black woolen coat with large lapels and a boxy composition. The Colombian rapper accessorized his ensemble with black 1990s sunglasses with chunky frames and silver hardware. As usual, Balvin wore his hair dyed a vibrant shade of green and shaved. On her ears, the hitmaker wore diamond-encrusted silver studs that gave her look a bit of bling. Related

J Balvin in New York on April 7, 2023. CREDIT: Tommarazzi / SplashNews.com On his feet, Balvin wore what appeared to be chunky black boots with rounded toes and an attractive, sturdy patent leather finish. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. The style was militaristic and bulky similar to a combat boot. Shoe styling is a constant in Balvin’s wardrobe.

J Balvin in New York on April 7, 2023. CREDIT: Tommarazzi / SplashNews.com Besides his daring outfit and love of fancy shoes, Balvin is well known in the fashion industry for his many brand collaborations. One of the musician’s most recent fashion projects has been the release of his streetwear collection, created with Miller Lite, titled BodegaWear. The line was inspired by the vibe, look and culture of Bodegas. Balvin has also launched collaborations with Jordan Brand and Guess Originals. Balvin has been dubbed the “Prince of Reggaeton” and is one of the best-selling Latin artists, with over 35 million records. Balvin was born in Medellin. PICTURES: Watch J Balvin show off his favorite sneakers in this exclusive photoshoot.

