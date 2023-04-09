Fashion
Baseball remains undefeated at home, sweeps Macalester in compelling fashion
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus baseball team on Saturday treated a good crowd at Gustie Baseball Field for lopsided 12-0, 14-2 wins over Macalester on the first warm, sunny day of spring. The Gusties extend their winning streak to eight, improving to 11-8 overall and 6-0 in the MIAC.
Gustave 12, Macalester 0 | THE SCORE OF THE BOX
Luke Siegle (So., Blaine) went undefeated as an impressive starter in Game 1. Siegle threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits with 11 strikeouts and zero walks.
The winning run came in the first heat as Bryce Novak (Sr., Cleveland) started with a walk and then scored on a sack fly by Drake Siens (Jr., Rogers). The hits kept coming for the Gusties as they racked up three runs in second and six more in third. Novak hit a two-run single in the second, while the Gusties had three hits and two errors in the third for a 10-0 lead.
The last two runs came in the fifth as Siens singled, Chris Knowles (Jr., New Ulm) doubled, and Logan Bjorkman (Sr., Lindstrom) hit both runners with a triple.
Nick Hentges (Fy., Edina) pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts. Novak (2-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, BB) and Nick Azar (Sr., Edina) (2-3, 2 R, 2 2G) led the team to the plate.
Gustavus 14, Macalester 2 | THE SCORE OF THE BOX
After a scoreless first inning, the Gusties broke for six runs in the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Novak for his first homer of the season. Three batters past Novak, Siens also hit his first homer of the season, a two-run shot over the left center field fence.
Macalester scored his first run of the day in the third inning after a single and an error, but Azar responded in the bottom half with a monster home run to left center for his first breather of the season.
The Scots scored their second and final run in the fourth after an error and two singles, but Mitch Casperson (Jr., The Sweat) went on to face seven strikeouts in six innings. Four of his six Ks have come in his last two frames. Casperson earned his second straight win on the mound without allowing an earned run, dropping his ERA from 4.95 to 3.81.
Gustavus opened the game wide in the fourth with four points. Patrick Timmer (Sr., Lakeville) underlined the inning with a three-run double. The Gusties collected two more insurance runs in the fifth and the last in the sixth.
Damon Rademacher (Sr., Princeton) pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit against four batters. Siens (2-3, R, 2 RBI, HR, SB) and Bjorkman (2-4, R, RBI, 2B) led on the flat.
Gustavus continues his home stand at 3 p.m. Monday for a nine-inning single against Division II Minnesota State-Mankato.
