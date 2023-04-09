The creation of a trend





This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a series of stories to pique your curiosity and fill you with joy. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. When my coworker, Amanda Mulls’ mom, wouldn’t let her buy high heels in high school, she got a job after school and bought them herself. Amanda continued her devotion to foot-ruining shoes for years: When I was 25, a physical therapist who was treating my ankle, which had been destroyed years earlier during recreational league football, told me he didn’t had never before had a client with a leg injury. in flip flops. Now, at 37, Amanda is finally turning to comfort, like many other sore-footed shoe consumers her age. Over the past decade, she explained in a recent post, ultra-comfortable sneakers, plush clogs, sandals with arch support, and all sorts of quasi-orthopedic shoes haven’t become more plentiful. than ever ; they also became cool. Amanda explains that aesthetics alone are not enough to sustain a trend, it is the spark that lights the fire; the size of the eventual fire largely depends on the environment it is burning in and the types of needs and wants available to fuel it. Today, we’re exploring the many factors you might never have thought you would associate with clothing, shoes or bags that are contributing to the spread of these trends. On the trends Cool People Accidentally Saved Americas Feet By Amanda Mull Millennials popularized bulky, super-cushioned shoes. Then the Millennials got older. Something strange is going on with handbags By Amanda Mull Who do buyers turn to when a novelty-based industry runs out of new ideas? All you wear is athleisure By Derek Thompson Yoga pants, tennis shoes and 100 years of how sports changed the way Americans dress (From 2018) Still curious? Other diversions PS I’ll leave you with a quote from Lawrence Schlossman, co-host of the Menswear Podcast throwing strokes, it’s both a bit sad and a bit hopeful. Describing the millennium’s turn to comfortable footwear, he told Amanda, “You’re just getting older, and you want to look cool, but you also have a body that’s completely missing you because you’re getting older, and that That’s how it works Time stands still for no guy, and it stands still for no sneakerhead. He is right; the time is coming for all of us. At least be comfortable when we meet him head-on. Isabella

