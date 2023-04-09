Nordstrom shoppers say it’s the ‘perfect’ summer dress and it’s only $79





The Chelsea28 Flutter Sleeve Pliss Midi Dress from Nordstrom is perfect for spring and summer. Looking for an easy and airy spring dress? THE Flutter Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress by Chelsea28, available on Nordströmis a perfect choice but it sells out fast. This sultry yet simply comfortable midi dress is suitable for many body shapes and sizes and features short ruffled sleeves, a modest surplice v-neck, soft pleats in the skirt and a flattering smocked waist. And at $79, it’s an affordable choice that works for everything from brunch dates to the office to dinner parties. Read on to find out what Nordström buyers have to say about it. The Flutter Sleeve Pliss Midi Dress is currently available in two different designs: a bunch of green buds (seen above) and lemon yellow Jenna flowers (seen below). $79 at Nordstrom “Perfect” summer dress Many Nordstrom shoppers say it’s the “perfect” summer dress and it’s a great choice for wedding season. “I loved this dress! Very comfortable and perfect for a summer wedding I attended,” one reviewer said. “I’m on the curvy side, but this was extremely flattering.” Other buyers “felt like a mermaid” in the style, saying it gave them a boost of confidence. “Very beautiful. The sleeves are lovely. I love the built-in brief, which comes to my knees. You can dress it up or down depending on the type of shoes and jewelry you choose,” they wrote. “Simply fantastic.” It is currently fully stocked with the Two Tone Green Bud Bouquet and Jenna Lemon Blossoms, and is available in store in sizes XXS-XXL. Step into this sunny yellow bend and brighten up the day! $79 at Nordstrom Verdict For one reviewer, the Flutter Sleeve Pliss Midi Dress was “everything I expected.” “The print is gorgeous and the fit is perfect. I love the flutter sleeves that are a little different in a good way,” they said. If you’re looking for a chic yet comfortable summer dress for weddings, parties, work and more, this Chelsea28 dress ticks all the boxes. The only downside? This dress is already selling out fast, so if you’re looking to buy it, we suggest you do it soon! Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram.

