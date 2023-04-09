Nick Coffey and Malik Cunningham headline Villanova results on day two of Miami encounter

Nick Coffey

Malik Cunningham

Junior javelin throwerand fifth grade triple jumpput up huge performances in their respective events to mark Villanova’s second and final day of competition at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational at Cobb Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Coffey recorded the third-longest javelin throw in school history and Cunningham recorded the third-longest triple jump mark of his career.

Coffey started the morning off right with a 67.90 meter javelin throw. He surpassed his previous personal best of 65.35 yards from last year’s BIG EAST Championships and added nearly four yards to his lead atop the conference performance list for this season. Coffey jumped into the top 20 of this year’s Eastern Region performance list (No. 19) pending the outcome of other competitions across the country this weekend. He moved up to second place overall on the Wildcats’ all-time performance list with the current javelin tool which was introduced in 1999.

It took just two pitches for Coffey to win Saturday’s competition in Miami. His first attempt of the day was 65.14 meters and was the longest throw of the first round by any of the 15 competitors in the event. He extended that mark to 67.90 meters on his second throw and earned a first-place finish by that early point in the competition. Coffey fouled on his third trip to the track before passing on his remaining attempts with the resulting result. Junior Andrew Grinnell (New Milford, Conn.) also performed well on Saturday with a third-place finish and a season-best mark of 64.30 meters. This distance will put him second behind Coffey on the BIG EAST performance list.

Cunningham opened his outdoor season in impressive fashion with the final on-court event which ended on Saturday night. He recorded a jump of 15.99 meters to finish second out of 15 athletes. Cunningham will provisionally rank fifth in the Eastern Region after his debut in the season and he leads the BIG EAST by a good margin. The 15.99m distance is the third longest for Cunningham in a Villanova jersey and his second longest jump outdoors. He is a three-time BIG EAST triple jump champion, a former NCAA East preliminary meet outdoor qualifier and an indoor All-American in the 2022 season.

The competition was steady for Cunningham, who recorded successful jumps on five of his six attempts on the day. He got off to a fast start and led the field of competitors with a distance of 15.81 meters in the first round of jumps. He extended that mark to 15.92 meters and was in second place after the second round of attempts before later tallying the final distance of 15.99 meters on his fifth attempt of the night.

freshman sprinter Amiri Prescod (Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago) recorded personal bests in the 100 meters and 200 meters. He lowered his best times in each of those events for the second time in as many weeks after scoring PR at the Big 5 Invitational last weekend. This time around, Prescod posted a time of 10.76 in the 100 meters and finished in 21.84 in the 200 meters. He remains in fourth place in the BIG EAST in each of these events of the season.

Four other sprinters were in action for the Wildcats on Saturday in the two individual events and to run the 4×400 meters relay which was the last track event of the evening. First-year student Luke Racowitz (Dallas, TX)junior Nicholas Mollica (Jackson, New Jersey)junior Jacob Künzer (George Town, Grand Cayman) and freshman jimmy milgie (Wildwood, Missouri) combined to post a time of 3:15.48 and finish second in the 4×400 relay. It was the first time Villanova ran a 4×400 relay this spring.

Before the relay, Milgie led three Wildcats in the 400 meters with a season best time of 48.48. He finished 11e in total out of 33 competitors, followed by Kunzer in 14e place with a season best time of 48.96 and Rakowitz in 20e place in 49.96. Mollica competed in the 400 meter hurdles and posted a time of 53.72.

Villanova returns to action next weekend when he takes part in the Larry Ellis Invitational on April 14-15.