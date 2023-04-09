Stylist Becca Boyce talks about her favorite fashion finds

Becca Boyce is a rising fashion designer based between London and Dublin. His work is eccentric and surreal with a great passion for the unconventional. Becca has assisted renowned stylists across Europe on global campaigns and has also personally designed editorials for a multitude of magazines, such as Coldblood & Hunter Magazine.

Here we have an exclusive look at her enviable wardrobe.

How would you describe your personal style?

Eccentric and extravagant.

I’ve always had a flair for theater and I really like to stand out, so I express it through my style. I love vintage shopping and I always find unique pieces that really give my style a lot of scope. The most important aspect of my wardrobe is my collection of accessories. In my opinion, an outfit is never complete without accessories.

Must-have shoes/sneakers

It’s rare to see me without heels or at the very least, platform shoes. My go-to shoes right now are a pair of vintage Dior kitten heels I got from Depop and my knee-high leather boots I bought at Massimo Dutti. Wearing comfortable shoes when working is the first rule of the stylist’s handbook because you spend so much time on your feet, so I had to update my shoe collection with more sensible options. In a perfect world, I would wear heels all the time.

The all-purpose coat

When I was 18, I went into my mother’s closet and stole the fur coat she had had since her early twenties. This sparked my love affair with fur coats and led to over 10 in my collection, all second hand/vintage of course. I find that wearing these pieces is the best way to bring style to my winter outfits. The harsh climate in Ireland can make it difficult to dress the way I want in the winter and wearing fur coats is a way for me to serve the looks while being warm. During the warmer months, my go-to coat is my vintage leather trench coat or some blazer.

The perfect jeans

Levi 501s are always a reliable choice with denim, however, my dream jeans are these 2000 inspired Glen Martins for Diesel flared bootcut jeans of the SS23 track. If there’s one thing Diesel knows how to do, it’s denim.

Knitwear essentials

There’s a vintage shop on Clarendon Street called A Store Is Born that has the best selection of vintage knitwear and cashmere pieces. It only opens on Saturdays, but it’s a gem for beautiful vintage clothes and my go-to for knitwear. Besides vintage, Uniqlo has an amazing selection of affordable cashmere and cotton knitwear.

Everyday jewelry

As I mentioned above, I love to accessorize, so jewelry is very important. I’m implicitly a gold jewelry girl and my everyday pieces consist of vintage layered rings, a cross pendant I bought in Paris and a small pair of hoops I picked up at a sale in Paris. samples. I steer clear of designer jewelry because it’s usually costume jewelry, so try to buy independent brands that use quality materials. My suggestions for this would be @innejewellery and @alexandra_rae_jewellery.

The handbag to carry everywhere

I love, love, love handbags. You will usually find me wearing two at a time. Since last year, my Black Telfar Tote in the medium size did not leave my arms. It’s the perfect work bag as it fits my laptop, whatever magazine I’m carrying and my everyday essentials. I use a vintage Gucci clutch every day as a handbag that I got from Creator Exchange in 2020. I would be lost without these two bags.

The casual cozy Sunday look

My style vocabulary excludes the word casual. If I stay, I will usually wear silk pajamas. Otherwise, it doesn’t matter if it’s a quick trip to the store or an important event, I’m generally well dressed.

The ultimate pajamas

Definitely any pair of silk/satin pajamas. My favorites come from Dunnes, Victorias Secret or The White Company. They are the perfect pajama-lounge wear combination.

The essential party look

I’m a party girl at heart, so I’ve spent years perfecting my nighttime wardrobe. There is one piece in particular that I would consider my go-to and that is red leather pants. Last summer, I picked up a pair of Nine Crows low rise, flared red leather pants at the temple bar and they are without a doubt my most complimented piece. The first time I wore them, a girl ran off the bus before it stopped to tell me how much she loved them. Every time I go on a trip I take these pants with me and they always seem to make an appearance as a party piece.

The most valuable piece

All my clothes are close to my heart, but my most prized possession is my limited edition Galliano for Dior Saddle Bag. I received it again from Creator Exchange, they are best for vintage and pre-loved designer bags. The bag features the koi fish print and dates from 2002 with only 1,000 made worldwide. This bag is my pride and joy. Although I cherish it, I’m never afraid to wear it. I think if you buy an expensive bag or accessory, you should wear it and not keep it locked up just for special occasions.

The wishlist item

My wishlist is more of a wishbook at this point, however, there is one item in particular that I think will be my next big purchase, which is a Fendi baguette. The dream style is a colorful vintage pony hair wand. These pieces usually go very quickly on the resale market so it will probably be a future purchase.

The vintage shop to know

If I died and went to Heaven, it would be to Pretty Box, a vintage boutique in Paris. This is where all the celebrities shop when they are over for fashion week and I stumbled across it with my friend when I was there for SS23 fashion week. I tried on a JPG archival leather trench coat that was around 5000 and really considered moving into the store just so I wouldn’t have to take it off. I would definitely add it to your must-have list for any fashion aficionado visiting Paris.

Closer to home my favorite vintage shops in Dublin would be Loot, Collected Treasure and Betty Bo Jangles.

Who to follow for style on social media

I get most of my style inspiration outside of social media, but I think my favorite account to follow is @tarakumardj, I think his style is so unique and refreshing. It definitely inspires me to create more.

Beauty essentials / Self-care ritual

My mother is a beautician, so as far back as I can remember, she taught me the importance of good skincare. It changes from time to time, but at the moment I use Kiehls cleanser, Retin A cream and Innisfree Green Tea moisturizer. Despite what my personal style may say, I truly believe that less is more when it comes to skincare. I use Dr. Jart Ceramidin Sheet Mask once a week and it’s my holy grail. It leaves my skin so glowing and refreshed, I love it. For a self-care ritual, I find going to a cafe with a book or magazine that I read once a week to be the most rejuvenating experience.