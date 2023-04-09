Iranian police install cameras to identify women violating strict dress code





Iranian police have installed cameras in public places to identify women violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code, authorities said on Saturday, according to the Reuters Press Agency. The Islamic dress code, in force since the 1979 revolution, considers the Islamic veil or hijab, compulsory for all women over the age of 13 in Iran and says that they must cover themselves from head to toe while renouncing any tight dress. Iranian police said the cameras would be used to identify unveiled women in public places and traffic lanes and then penalize them. Violators will receive text messages warning of the consequences, according to a statement by Iranian news agency Mizan. The statement said the move was aimed at preventing resistance against the hijab law, adding that such resistance tarnishes the country’s spiritual image and spreads insecurity, according to Reuters. There has been a growing number of women refusing to wear the compulsory hijab or headscarf, following the death in custody of Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Her death sparked months of protests following the arrest of the 22-year-old woman for an alleged violation. strict dress code. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Hundreds of people have been killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands have been arrested in what Iranian officials have described as riots instigated by Israel and the West. Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by vice police, in Tehran on October 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Middle East Images, File) Hundreds of women have been seen uncovered in public places since Amini’s death, some publicly reprimanded and others arrested, fined or imprisoned by authorities. The police statement, according to Reuters, called on business owners to seriously monitor compliance with societal standards with their diligent inspections. At the end of March, the head of the judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, declared that removing the hijab amounts to an enmity towards values ​​and that people who commit such anomaly will be punished. Agencies contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/iranian-police-install-cameras-to-identify-women-violating-strict-dress-code/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related