White team wins spring game in Dominant Fashion, 30-8

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. __On a rainy day on the Hill, the duo of Xavier Lankford and Davaryl Moffett shone in Alabama A&M’s spring football game on Saturday, leading the White team to a 30-8 victory in the Maroon and White game at Louis Crews Stadium.

Moffett played running back at SmithsStation High School, but when he arrived at Alabama A&M four years ago, he was moved to linebacker.

That experiment didn’t work out, and Moffett switched to running back last season. Unfortunately, due to the Bulldogs’ depth in that position, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt sophomore was restricted to playing on special teams.

After the way Moffett played Saturday in Alabama A&M’s Maroon and White game, he’ll likely get plenty of playing time in the Bulldogs’ backfield this season.

Unofficially, Moffett rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown to help White beat Maroon 30-8 on a soggy afternoon at Louis Crews Stadium.

“We have a lot of talent in the running back room,” Moffett said. “We all bring something different to the table. We have guys who run with power. We have guys who have great speed. We have guys who have movement. We have a good bond in the play.”

Donovan Eaglin , a transfer from Michigan State, features a group of talented returnees. He earned second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors a year ago but passed for just nine yards on six carries Saturday on the maroon team.

Moffett and junior college transfer Kenny Wilkins who finished with 60 yards on nine carries, gave the White team a tremendous 1-2 punch on Saturday. Isaiah Nwokenkwo a redshirt sophomore from Bradley, Illinois is also expected to be part of the rotation.

“We have guys who can take the pill,” said A&M head coach Connel Maynor said.

Lankford started as a quarterback for the white team and cemented his grip on the job, but Jason Mai who teaches A&M quarterbacks, said competition will continue at fall camp when Quincy Casey is coming back from a shoulder injury.

Unofficially, Lankford was 7 of 16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards on six carries.

“Xavier had a great day,” Mai said. “Before we started spring training, I told him that we needed him to become a better leader, to make good decisions and to improve every day. He did all those things. We need him to continue to improve this summer and prepare to compete this fall.”

“I’m happy with the way I played most of the time,” Lankford said. “I think I improved and showed some improvement this spring. There are some things I need to improve. I need to improve with my before and after readings. I need to be able to see things faster and improve my footwork. I’m going to work very hard this summer to improve in those areas.”

The White team rushed for 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run from Wilkins just two minutes into the game.

defensive end Zareon Hayes tackled Eaglin in the end zone for a safety to give the White team an 8-0 lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

Lankford found Braxton-Toliver with a 43-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes left in the first half to give Team White a 14-0 lead.

After Lynn Pettway took a pass from Ashley Tucker Jr. late in the half, Lankford again found Toliver on a 24-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give the White team a 22-0 lead at intermission.

Toliver, a redshirt freshman from Montgomery, had two catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

“Xavier and I developed some chemistry this spring,” said Toliver, who also caught a touchdown pass in last year’s spring game. “Last season the red shirts lit a fire under me. I want to be on the pitch to play this year.”

Tucker threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Dovan Wright and converted the two-point conversion to bring Team Maroon to 22-8 early in the third quarter.

Moffett backed up his effort with a 30-yard touchdown run that displayed a mix of speed and power to make it 28-8 with 5:46 remaining. Jacques Hewitt ran into the two-point conversion to make it 30-8.

Overall, Maynor said he was pleased with his team’s efforts.

“We had a good spring,” Maynor said. “Xavier has been throwing the ball well most of the day. He has what it takes. He needs to be a bit more consistent. Flashes of greatness can get you beat. When healthy, the offensive line has good “Our running backs and receivers have improved. Defensively we have depth down the line and when the line is strong it takes the pressure off the linebackers and the secondary. We just have to keep improving.

follow the bulldogs

Stay connected with Alabama A&M Football on Instagram (@aamufb) and Twitter (@aamufbr) A&M University Athletics at www.aamusports.com.