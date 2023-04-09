Elevate your everyday look: women’s casual tops for summer

Dressing casual is what I do most of the time. However, I try to choose items that have design details to create visual interest. Just because I’m comfortable doesn’t mean I don’t want to be stylish. So here’s how you can elevate your everyday look with casual tops.

Casual Summer Tops Elevating Your Everyday Look: Crochet and Lace

Crochet and lace are popular this year. I love the crochet border on the top; it’s so pretty. This top will get you a ton of compliments and it will be comfortable to wear all day.

If you look closely you will see my nude color bra. This is the bra I always wear and I never have to worry about it showing through my tops.

I’m wearing a medium top in this top, although a large would have suited me better. I love the top so I think I’ll order a large one.

Elevate Your Everyday Look: Ruffles

Flywheels were never on my radar before. I walked away from them and thought they looked too girly. However, lately I’ve been embracing a few ruffles, and this top is an example of that.

These ruffle sleeves are so cute and feminine, and I don’t think they look like a little girl. They look seductive and cute, and I’m ready to be labeled that way.

An easy way to enhance your everyday look is to use accessories. THE Kelly trendy earrings And Michele watch make the outfit look polished, put together and chic. The Michele watch is the one I have watched to go on sale for years. I like the style and look of the watch, but the price is a bit hard to swallow. I recently found this watch from Chico’s, and it looks a lot like it. You will get the same “look” at a more affordable price.

If you prefer to wear your tops loose, this is how it looks.

Colorful tops for summer

I love bright and colorful tops, so I was sure this one would stay in my closet. But, I feel that the colors wash me away, and unfortunately, it starts again.

The top comes in different color combinations, so I might consider ordering one of those below. I think they would fit better than this. I don’t know what made me choose this bright orange version because it’s not a color I usually wear.

Here is the look from the back.

And here’s what the top looks like when it’s not tucked in.

Details can enhance your everyday look

Unique details are the easiest way to elevate your look. Most of the tops have trendy sleeves, but this top is unique because of the embroidered top.

It’s a fun top that shows off your personality. It has so many colors that you could wear it with almost anything. Tie pom poms are adorable, but you can cut them off if you thought they were too juvenile.

I wear a medium, but it’s too tight on my chest. If you are between sizes, order the larger size.

Chic and stylish tops for the summer

The gauze look is in fashion! I can’t say I’m unhappy with this trend, especially since I don’t have to worry about wrinkles.

I immediately hung this top in my closet and ordered it in white. When I think of summer tops, that’s what comes to mind. It’s chic, and the ruffles are the perfect size.

I wear a medium, but ordered the white in a large. It’s just a tiny bit tight so I took the size of the white version.

I hope you enjoyed my articles on summer tops. There’s a lot to check out, and I hope you found something you liked.

