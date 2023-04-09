Men’s tennis falls in Toledo in tight competition – Northern Star





Tim Dodge Junior Cheng En Tsai returns a serve from his opponent on Friday afternoon. The University of Toledo Rockets beat the Huskies 4-3. (Tim Dodge | North Star)

FromKALB The NIU men’s tennis team was beaten in a close 4-3 battle Friday afternoon against the University of Toledo Rockets. SIMPLE The Rockets put the first singles points on the board when junior Pawit Sornlaksup defeated junior NIU Cheng En Tsai 6-2, 6-4. After the singles win, Toledo emerged victorious again in a heated battle between Toledo senior Krzysztof Wetoszka and NIU senior Oliver Valentinsson. Wetoszka won the first set 7-5. Valentinsson won the second set in dominant fashion 6-3, but fell short in the final set 6-3. We’ll have to fix that by Sunday against Ball State, NIU Men’s Tennis Head Coach Patrick Fisher said via NIU Athletics. No time to blame yourself for what happened today, you have to turn the page and keep moving forward. I believe our guys will respond, these guys have character. DOUBLE The Huskies held on in doubles as juniors Mikael Vollbach and En Tsai beat Sornlaksup and Wetoszka in the doubles opener 7-5. The Huskies won another double meet when freshmen Iker Gaztambide Arrastia and Christopher Norlin beat freshman Matias Olivero and senior Luis Kleinschnitz, 6-2. “Another close one who went all the way today, unfortunately it didn’t work our way,” fisher said. “Holding our serve really held us back and that would be the telling statistic for us today as to why it didn’t go our way. NIU’s overall record is 12-8 with a 4-4 record in the MAC. Toledos’ record is 13-5 and 5-2 in the MAC. FOLLOWING The Huskies return to play at 1 p.m. Sunday as they host the Ball State Cardinals at home.

