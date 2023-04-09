AAMU White team claim Spring Game victory in dominant fashion, 30-8





The duo of Xavier Lankford and Davaryl Moffett shone in the Alabama A&M spring football game on Saturday, leading the white team to a 30-8 victory

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. On a rainy day on the Hill, the duo of Xavier Lankford and Davaryl Moffett shone in Alabama A&M’s spring football game on Saturday, leading the White team to a 30-8 victory in the Maroon and White game at Louis Crews Stadium. Moffett played running back at Smiths Station High School, but when he arrived at Alabama A&M four years ago, he was moved to linebacker. That experiment didn’t work out, and Moffett switched to running back last season. Unfortunately, due to the Bulldogs’ depth in that position, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt sophomore was restricted to playing on special teams. After the way Moffett played Saturday in Alabama A&M’s Maroon and White game, he’ll likely see a lot of playing time in the Bulldogs’ backfield this season. Unofficially, Moffett rushed for 110 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown to help White beat Maroon 30-8 on a soggy afternoon at Louis Crews Stadium. “We have a lot of talent in the running back room,” Moffett said. “We all bring something different to the table. We have guys who run with power. We have guys who have great speed. We have guys who have movement. We have a good bond in the play.” Donovan Eaglin, a transfer from Michigan State, headlines a group of talented returnees. He earned second-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors a year ago but passed for just nine yards on six carries Saturday on the maroon team. Moffett and junior college transfer Kenny Wilkinswho finished with 60 yards on nine carries, gave the White team a tremendous 1-2 punch on Saturday. Isaiah Nwokenkwoa redshirt sophomore from Bradley, Illinois is also expected to be part of the rotation. “We have guys who can take the pill,” said A&M head coach Connel Maynor said. Lankford started as a quarterback for the white team and cemented his grip on the job, but Jason Maiwho teaches A&M quarterbacks, said competition will continue at fall camp when Quincy Casey is coming back from a shoulder injury. Unofficially, Lankford was 7 of 16 for 151 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards on six carries. “Xavier had a great day,” Mai said. “Before we started spring training, I told him that we needed him to become a better leader, to make good decisions and to improve every day. He did all those things. We need him to continue to improve this summer and prepare to compete this fall.” “I’m happy with the way I played most of the time,” Lankford said. “I think I improved and showed some improvement this spring. There are some things I need to improve. I need to improve with my before and after readings. I need to be able to see things faster and improve my footwork. I’m going to work very hard this summer to improve in those areas.” Team White ran for 75 yards in 10 plays to take a 6-0 lead on Wilkins’ 1-yard run just two minutes into the game. defensive end Zareon Hayes tackled Eaglin in the end zone for a safety to give the White team an 8-0 lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter. Lankford found Braxton-Toliver with a 43-yard touchdown pass with just over two minutes left in the first half to give Team White a 14-0 lead. After Lynn Pettway took a pass from Ashley Tucker Jr. late in the half, Lankford again found Toliver on a 24-yard touchdown pass as time expired to give the White team a 22-0 lead at intermission. Toliver, a redshirt freshman from Montgomery, had two catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. “Xavier and I developed some chemistry this spring,” said Toliver, who also caught a touchdown pass in last year’s spring game. “Last season the red shirts lit a fire under me. I want to be on the pitch to play this year.” Tucker threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Dovan Wright and converted the two-point conversion to bring Team Maroon to 22-8 early in the third quarter. Moffett finished his strong effort with a 30-yard touchdown run that displayed a mix of speed and power to make it 28-8 with 5:46 remaining. Jacques Hewitt ran into the two-point conversion to make it 30-8. Overall, Maynor said he was pleased with his team’s efforts. “We had a good spring,” Maynor said. “Xavier has been throwing the ball well most of the day. He has what it takes. He needs to be a bit more consistent. Flashes of greatness can get you beat. When healthy, the offensive line has good “Our running backs and receivers have improved. Defensively we have depth down the line and when the line is strong it takes the pressure off the linebackers and the secondary. We just have to keep improving.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rocketcitynow.com/article/sports/aamu-white-team-takes-the-spring-game-victory-in-dominant-fashion-30-8/525-73418563-ce44-43f0-98aa-a099d4398924 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related