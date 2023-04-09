Suit Shoppe adapts to Somerset town center with menswear center | News

In the mid-20th century, men’s clothing stores in Somerset town center were fashionable places to dress. Household names like Govers or Clydes Mens Shop helped the local man of distinction look sharp.

Now, for the first time in a long time, such a store is back within the confines of downtown.

The Suit Shoppe officially opened on Friday, with a soft opening the day before. It’s the end result of a dream stitched together by Tim Cox and his wife Crystal, the latter known to many locally as the executive director of United Way of South Central Kentucky.

This dream is to provide something that is not as common in Pulaski County as it might be elsewhere, a place to get great men’s clothing.

We have the big box stores, but it might fit, it might not fit, said Tim Cox. … I like to dress up, and you have nothing here.

And when you go to Lexington or somewhere like that, what those stores have is often prohibitively expensive, Cox noted.

Were going to try to compete with the big box stores and get some nice suits for (a) cheap (price), Cox said. No one here is going to spend $2,000, $3,000, or $4,000 on a suit. A few hundred dollars (that’s) all they want, so that’s what they were going to do: competitive pricing.

The Corbin native had been at TTAI for seven years and also works with NewLife Industries, and has been around the clothing game in another capacity in this job, screen printing shirts.

And with his wife Crystal active in the community in various capacities, Tim Cox said she had asked a number of men in the community about the idea of ​​opening a store to meet their clothing needs and he turned out that the answer was positive.

We sent out a survey and got a lot of feedback, Cox said. Lots of big sizes, lots of big shoes.

At this point, Cox knows the store needs to offer big and tall options and wants to partially cater to that market.

Were leaning towards that instead, Cox said. There was one (respondent), he had a 22 and a half inch neck he was looking for.

The Suit Shoppe offers two- and three-piece suits, blazers, tuxedos, dress shirts, and accessories like ties, bow ties, and belts.

We have limited inventory right now, but we’re trying to expand, he said.

Although the store offers attractive jackets and shirts on the site, it was the ability to get exactly what the customer wanted, whether they were there or not, that Cox promoted.

Any style, any color, any size, we can get small kids (clothes) all the way up to a jacket that fits a very tall man, Cox said. … Anything you want, we can pretty much get it. If you just want plain black, we can get it for you, or if you want overdone bright colors, we can get it. …give us about a week lead time and we can usually get it.

And knowing the pattern’s popularity in this area, Cox is even considering getting some camo blazers. The store is also working on getting a selection of pants, he said, and is partnering with Johns Crazy Socks to offer a selection of colorful sock options soon.

We were going to do big with them, he said. In about six months we will hopefully be able to put shoes on here.

Another upcoming goal is to add winter coats and trench coats, Cox noted.

RB Dry Cleaners helps the store by offering modifications as needed, Cox said. Customization isn’t an option yet, but it’s something Cox could ideally make available in the future.

We can measure you for your inseam, or if you know your inseam you can take it to the dry cleaners and they can do it and get it back to me pretty quickly, he said.

The store will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, usually from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week because Cox is still working at his other job, he noted. On Saturday, hours will likely be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The store also has a Facebook presence at The Suit Shoppe, LLC. and plans to join all major forms of social media soon. You can also call them at 606-875-2225.

The Suit Shoppe is located at 211 South Main Street, Suite B. The building is across from the Pulaski County Public Library; go around the back to find the store on the lower level of the building.

Cox acknowledged that it has been decades since a men’s store like this could be found by those crossing the pavements of Somerset town centre, and he is happy to be part of the more recent revival of the community core.

It’s just nice to have something (local) where you can pick up clothes and be part of the community, Cox said. Growing Somerset; I like to see that, bring in more stuff. Now you don’t need to travel 1.5 hours to get a suit. I love being downtown and being close to everything.