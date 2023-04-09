“Very focused” Stevenson defeats Yoshino in dominant fashion

NEWARK, NJ — Shakur Stevenson was relentless. Punch after punch thrown, punch after punch landed — the audible pop clear to all in the Prudential Center what was going on.

Stevenson dominated on Saturday night in his hometown, and halfway through the sixth round, it was over. The referee stopped the fight. Stevenson earned the 20th win of his career and his first at lightweight, beating Shuichiro Yoshino in the sixth round on Saturday night.

It was potentially the best Stevenson, the 25-year-old former WBO featherweight and WBO and WBC junior lightweight world champion, had watched.

“I think I was even sharper,” Stevenson said. “But I was very focused, very focused on what I was supposed to do and sticking to the game plan.”

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) made his goal clear early. After a round and a half of being patient and putting on a typical Stevenson fight — defensive, with finding places to attack — Stevenson landed a quick left to Yoshino’s face that sent him to the canvas in round two.

Yoshino got up, but Stevenson then became much more aggressive, ending the round on a high.

“It was the timing,” Stevenson said. “I timed it like I timed it, but when I saw it fall I knew it was going to be a short night.”

He continued the carnage in the fourth round, constantly punching Yoshino in the face before a right hook landed flush with Yoshino’s jaw and cheek, sending him to the ground for the second time.

After that round, the referee went to Yoshino and told him he had to do a little more to stay in the fight. Stevenson kept rolling, however, and he knew Yoshino would keep getting back up if he knocked him down – although a third knockdown never materialized because the fight was stopped.

“He’s a badass,” Stevenson said. “I could tell he’s a really tough guy.”

Stevenson and his corner looked so ready that the fighter was up and waiting for his opponent well before the start to signal each round, instructions between rounds completed and Stevenson ready to continue his clinic. Stevenson battled and landed his punches Saturday night like a rhythm thrower in basketball when he knows he does just about anything.

Stevenson landed 50.2% of his punches (123 of 245) and 59.8% of his power shots (104 of 174). Yoshino (16-1, 12 KOs), meanwhile, threw far more punches (332) but only landed 36 in the entire fight and didn’t land more than nine punches in any one. round. Meanwhile, Stevenson landed at least 10 punches in every round.

Confidence was established very early on. Big hit after big hit landed and Yoshino barely seemed to throw. When he did, he wasn’t coming any closer. It was a confidence on display from the moment he stepped out in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 inside the Prudential Center in his hometown.

When he was announced to the crowd, there was a palpable buzz that turned into a deafening roar when it was announced that he was from Newark, where the fight was taking place. Stevenson, with Newark written in black on the front of the belt of his trunks, did his hometown proud – including the few thousand people who hung around after his victory to hear him address the crowd.

After the fight, Stevenson also said who he would love next: Devin Haney. Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko fight May 20 for the undisputed lightweight title. Stevenson said he thinks Haney will win this fight – and he will end up facing Haney.

“Tell him to come,” Stevenson said. “If that’s what he wants to do, I don’t know why he would look at it and say that. I’ve never really seen Devin Haney hurt anyone before. He doesn’t really have the punching power.

“So if he was looking at that, he could tell I could punch. I don’t know what would make him say, ‘Let’s do it. “Maybe he’s just a competitor. Maybe I just have to respect him.”

After Saturday night, Stevenson believes he has shown the rest of his new division, the lightweight division, that his skills continue to be worthy of respect at another weight class.