Fashion
“Very focused” Stevenson defeats Yoshino in dominant fashion
NEWARK, NJ — Shakur Stevenson was relentless. Punch after punch thrown, punch after punch landed — the audible pop clear to all in the Prudential Center what was going on.
Stevenson dominated on Saturday night in his hometown, and halfway through the sixth round, it was over. The referee stopped the fight. Stevenson earned the 20th win of his career and his first at lightweight, beating Shuichiro Yoshino in the sixth round on Saturday night.
It was potentially the best Stevenson, the 25-year-old former WBO featherweight and WBO and WBC junior lightweight world champion, had watched.
“I think I was even sharper,” Stevenson said. “But I was very focused, very focused on what I was supposed to do and sticking to the game plan.”
Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) made his goal clear early. After a round and a half of being patient and putting on a typical Stevenson fight — defensive, with finding places to attack — Stevenson landed a quick left to Yoshino’s face that sent him to the canvas in round two.
Yoshino got up, but Stevenson then became much more aggressive, ending the round on a high.
“It was the timing,” Stevenson said. “I timed it like I timed it, but when I saw it fall I knew it was going to be a short night.”
He continued the carnage in the fourth round, constantly punching Yoshino in the face before a right hook landed flush with Yoshino’s jaw and cheek, sending him to the ground for the second time.
After that round, the referee went to Yoshino and told him he had to do a little more to stay in the fight. Stevenson kept rolling, however, and he knew Yoshino would keep getting back up if he knocked him down – although a third knockdown never materialized because the fight was stopped.
“He’s a badass,” Stevenson said. “I could tell he’s a really tough guy.”
Stevenson and his corner looked so ready that the fighter was up and waiting for his opponent well before the start to signal each round, instructions between rounds completed and Stevenson ready to continue his clinic. Stevenson battled and landed his punches Saturday night like a rhythm thrower in basketball when he knows he does just about anything.
Stevenson landed 50.2% of his punches (123 of 245) and 59.8% of his power shots (104 of 174). Yoshino (16-1, 12 KOs), meanwhile, threw far more punches (332) but only landed 36 in the entire fight and didn’t land more than nine punches in any one. round. Meanwhile, Stevenson landed at least 10 punches in every round.
Confidence was established very early on. Big hit after big hit landed and Yoshino barely seemed to throw. When he did, he wasn’t coming any closer. It was a confidence on display from the moment he stepped out in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 inside the Prudential Center in his hometown.
When he was announced to the crowd, there was a palpable buzz that turned into a deafening roar when it was announced that he was from Newark, where the fight was taking place. Stevenson, with Newark written in black on the front of the belt of his trunks, did his hometown proud – including the few thousand people who hung around after his victory to hear him address the crowd.
After the fight, Stevenson also said who he would love next: Devin Haney. Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko fight May 20 for the undisputed lightweight title. Stevenson said he thinks Haney will win this fight – and he will end up facing Haney.
“Tell him to come,” Stevenson said. “If that’s what he wants to do, I don’t know why he would look at it and say that. I’ve never really seen Devin Haney hurt anyone before. He doesn’t really have the punching power.
“So if he was looking at that, he could tell I could punch. I don’t know what would make him say, ‘Let’s do it. “Maybe he’s just a competitor. Maybe I just have to respect him.”
After Saturday night, Stevenson believes he has shown the rest of his new division, the lightweight division, that his skills continue to be worthy of respect at another weight class.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/36127625/very-focused-stevenson-defeats-yoshino-dominant-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Dominic Thiem & Nicolas Massu Announce Split | ATP tour
- Sam Simmonds vs. Frans Malherbe ends in brutal fashion
- Free Fire Redemption Code: Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Code.Know how to redeem and earn in-game rewards
- Jailbreak AI chatbots are tech’s new pastime
- The latest information on joint replacement, repair, and new treatments
- Which Crimson Tide pass catchers might surprise?
- Baylor men’s tennis falls to No. 1 in Texas
- Elon Musks SpaceX is about to launch a spacecraft into Earth orbit
- Top Xi Jinping! These two giant Islamic countries end the divide
- Bitcoin Miner that runs on nuclear power has a profitability of over 400%
- Players hit with accusations after intense play-off clash
- Claudia Schiffer looks radiant in her boho-chic pastel yellow dress as she enjoys a night out