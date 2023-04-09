SUNY Plattsburgh softball sweeps SUNYAC home opener in spectacular fashion





Four games, four straight wins. There aren't too many ways to start a SUNYAC home opener better than SUNY Plattsburgh softball, sweeping Oswego State and SUNY Cortland on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. head coach Sam Van Dorn. Van Dorn, entering his third season as head coach of the Cardinals, got his first career start 4-0 in conference. Most matches weren't easy wins either, where three out of four all ended in no-win mode. Saturday's Plattsburgh hero was senior infielder Kelsy Waite. In Game 1, she hit a single into center field, which gave her Cardinals the 6-5 victory. Hours later, Waite delivered again with a sacrificial volley to right center field, giving freshman Gwen Noll just enough time to cross the plate leading to another 6-5 victory at Plattsburgh. Waite was grateful to have been able to put in the work, leading to two wins for her team. "You just have to play somewhere and hope for the best," Waite said. "Extremely happy, the team performed well, and I was happy to be able to add something." .Lawrence University. Van Dorn does not want his team to let go of the momentum they have built since this weekend. "Keep rolling," Van Dorn said. "Keep the energy, keep the fire, don't lose it, because you never know when it's all going to end."

