Local clothing store donates prom dresses to tornado survivors in Wynne, Arkansas | News





UNION CITY, TN — It’s high school prom season in Wynne, Arkansas, but after an EF-3 tornado hit in late March, a dance is the last thing on the students’ minds. However, one company has decided to give back by donating prom dresses and shoes to help those affected by the storm. Joann’s of Tennessee offers dresses for girls to have unforgettable experiences. Today, the Union City, Tennessee store hopes to give the students of Wynne High School, Arkansas, a prom they won’t forget. “We strongly believe that if you give from the heart, it will come back to you and it will come back to your business and we truly do that from the heart,” said Paige Dennis, owner of Joann of Tennessee. A former student from Wynne High School decided to collect and distribute dresses to girls affected by the storm. Joann’s donated over 50 dresses and shoes. According to Dennis, dresses from her store start at $300. “Whether it was the flooding in Waverly or the destruction of Mayfield, we wanted to go back and give back and help the community of Wynne, Arkansas, and help our customers,” Dennis said. Dennis said she wanted to help students have something to look forward to in the aftermath of the storm, especially as they worry about food, shelter and other basic needs. “If we can help them forget what’s going on in their community, feel good about themselves, and enjoy their prom all at the same time, that’s what we want to do,” Dennis said. All Dennis wants is to give the girls a spark of home through these dresses. The distribution of the dresses took place on Saturday afternoon. Dennis says if you have a lightly worn dress, you can drop it off at Joann’s on April 10-11. If not selected, Dennis says she will donate the dresses to a local thrift store.

