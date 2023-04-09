Q I was always taught to shave every day, but so many men seem to let their beards grow without worry. I plan to grow what would essentially be my first beard, while it will still have very little gray. What is proper facial hair and what do men see how shaggy they can get?

AI has never been a big fan of beards, but there are definitely better looking beards and terrible beards. There are also faces that take advantage of certain facial hair. Tom Selleck without a mustache is barely recognizable. On the other hand, David Letterman’s huge new bushy beard looks just ridiculous.

Sure, beards are more common today than they were decades ago…and just as common as they were decades ago. Barbs are generally cyclic; they come and go in popularity. From the 19th century to the early 20th, facial hair was so common that 9 out of 11 presidents (starting with Lincoln) wore a beard or mustache. There haven’t been any since. The “greatest generation” during World War II is thought of as clean-shaven or with a mustache, and no 1950s television husband wore a beard. In the 1960s, most businessmen were still clean-shaven, but certainly Woodstock was filled with beards. In the 1970s, things got worse with massive favorites. The Wall Street world of the 1980s saw a significant return to the clean-shaven man. While Grunge Rock used to be a scraggly look (the one I suffered from watching New York fashion shows in the 1990s), the bearded look has really become an office staple over the past few years.

Deciding to go from clean-shaven to a variety of shaggy hair involves a few decisions. Is there a significant other with an opinion (keep in mind, not all of them like beards)? Are you in a work environment where this could be a concern or maybe even an improvement? Will you look good with the change (which would be related to your facial structure) and/or will you be comfortable with it? Will people wonder why you made the switch? Many men are suddenly confused about what grooming is needed, where do they trim and how often? You mentioned hair color; often a beard turns gray much sooner than other hair and dyeing adds to the considerations. Do you really want to add one more complication to your life?

All of the above questions are questions only you know the answer to or can find out. I advise you to wait until you have a few days to start, without spending too much time with other people who will judge. An unshaven Friday before a 3 or 4 day weekend (or holiday) can pass for a casual Friday and can give you a good idea the following Tuesday or Wednesday morning of how things are going.

So what type of beard should you grow if you do? You may get an idea after these few days, and I can’t give you a better answer. If you have a hairstylist you trust, it makes sense to ask there. Also, I suggest you try snapping her a picture of someone with the type of beard you’re envisioning rather than just describing it. Ask if it will suit your face and/or if your beard will grow that way – facial hair is quite different depending on your ethnicity, hair color and other factors.

I can tell you what is and what is not considered appropriate appearance in different workplaces. Obviously, the more conservative the industry you’re in, the simpler and more traditional your facial hair should be…maybe just a mustache. If you decide to grow a beard, my strong preference is something short and tapered. Although most men don’t end up looking like George Clooney, he certainly sets a good example.

To sum up, your facial hair needs to be very specifically planned and then carefully trimmed. It must have a recognizable shape. It should add to a man’s attractiveness. It shouldn’t feel like it happened by accident or as if, as in Letterman’s case, it seemed to have unleashed itself. Everything an adult wears, from his clothes to his toilet, contributes and is part of his image. We are all capable of controlling much of what the world sees. Why not make sure what he sees of you only says positive things?

Please send your questions and comments about men’s dress and grooming to MALE CALL:

Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net