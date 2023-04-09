Fashion
Talk to a trusted barber before you grow a beard
Q I was always taught to shave every day, but so many men seem to let their beards grow without worry. I plan to grow what would essentially be my first beard, while it will still have very little gray. What is proper facial hair and what do men see how shaggy they can get?
AI has never been a big fan of beards, but there are definitely better looking beards and terrible beards. There are also faces that take advantage of certain facial hair. Tom Selleck without a mustache is barely recognizable. On the other hand, David Letterman’s huge new bushy beard looks just ridiculous.
Sure, beards are more common today than they were decades ago…and just as common as they were decades ago. Barbs are generally cyclic; they come and go in popularity. From the 19th century to the early 20th, facial hair was so common that 9 out of 11 presidents (starting with Lincoln) wore a beard or mustache. There haven’t been any since. The “greatest generation” during World War II is thought of as clean-shaven or with a mustache, and no 1950s television husband wore a beard. In the 1960s, most businessmen were still clean-shaven, but certainly Woodstock was filled with beards. In the 1970s, things got worse with massive favorites. The Wall Street world of the 1980s saw a significant return to the clean-shaven man. While Grunge Rock used to be a scraggly look (the one I suffered from watching New York fashion shows in the 1990s), the bearded look has really become an office staple over the past few years.
Deciding to go from clean-shaven to a variety of shaggy hair involves a few decisions. Is there a significant other with an opinion (keep in mind, not all of them like beards)? Are you in a work environment where this could be a concern or maybe even an improvement? Will you look good with the change (which would be related to your facial structure) and/or will you be comfortable with it? Will people wonder why you made the switch? Many men are suddenly confused about what grooming is needed, where do they trim and how often? You mentioned hair color; often a beard turns gray much sooner than other hair and dyeing adds to the considerations. Do you really want to add one more complication to your life?
All of the above questions are questions only you know the answer to or can find out. I advise you to wait until you have a few days to start, without spending too much time with other people who will judge. An unshaven Friday before a 3 or 4 day weekend (or holiday) can pass for a casual Friday and can give you a good idea the following Tuesday or Wednesday morning of how things are going.
So what type of beard should you grow if you do? You may get an idea after these few days, and I can’t give you a better answer. If you have a hairstylist you trust, it makes sense to ask there. Also, I suggest you try snapping her a picture of someone with the type of beard you’re envisioning rather than just describing it. Ask if it will suit your face and/or if your beard will grow that way – facial hair is quite different depending on your ethnicity, hair color and other factors.
I can tell you what is and what is not considered appropriate appearance in different workplaces. Obviously, the more conservative the industry you’re in, the simpler and more traditional your facial hair should be…maybe just a mustache. If you decide to grow a beard, my strong preference is something short and tapered. Although most men don’t end up looking like George Clooney, he certainly sets a good example.
To sum up, your facial hair needs to be very specifically planned and then carefully trimmed. It must have a recognizable shape. It should add to a man’s attractiveness. It shouldn’t feel like it happened by accident or as if, as in Letterman’s case, it seemed to have unleashed itself. Everything an adult wears, from his clothes to his toilet, contributes and is part of his image. We are all capable of controlling much of what the world sees. Why not make sure what he sees of you only says positive things?
Please send your questions and comments about men’s dress and grooming to MALE CALL:
Lois.Fenton@prodigy.net
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2023/apr/09/talk-with-a-trusted-barber-before-growing-a-beard/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Russia threatens to end grain deal
- US deploys guided missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
- Dominic Thiem & Nicolas Massu Announce Split | ATP tour
- Sam Simmonds vs. Frans Malherbe ends in brutal fashion
- Free Fire Redemption Code: Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Code.Know how to redeem and earn in-game rewards
- Jailbreak AI chatbots are tech’s new pastime
- The latest information on joint replacement, repair, and new treatments
- Which Crimson Tide pass catchers might surprise?
- Baylor men’s tennis falls to No. 1 in Texas
- Elon Musks SpaceX is about to launch a spacecraft into Earth orbit
- Top Xi Jinping! These two giant Islamic countries end the divide
- Bitcoin Miner that runs on nuclear power has a profitability of over 400%