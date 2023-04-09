Fashion
Fashion choices depend on pockets
What are you looking at? said my beloved wife, Marsha.
Catalog, I say. Men’s clothes.
GOOD! she says. You need new things.
I like my old clothes, I say. I’m just looking. I want to stay up to date with the latest trends in men’s fashion.
One of the best things about retirement is the ability to buy your entire wardrobe at Tractor Supply. Necklace remains? Thing of the past. Suit coats? An even dumber idea than ties.
I leaf through the pages of the catalog, looking at the shirts. Marsha comes to look over my shoulder.
They’re good guys, she said, pointing.
No, I say. No pockets. In fact, none of the shirts in this catalog have a pocket. A shirt should have a pocket.
For what? Marsha said. It’s not like you have to carry a pen anymore.
Phone. Shopping list. Received. Cup of coffee, I say.
You can’t carry a cup of coffee in your shirt pocket, she said, knowing I have but not liking the idea.
I turn the page to the pants section.
There is a nice pair. You need new ones, the old ones are all frayed and faded, she said.
I like the old ones, I say. “I love them because they’re frayed and faded. Plus, they fit. Do you know how hard it is to buy pants that fit?
Yes, she said. Not very hard at all. Now there is a pair that I really like.
I look at the catalog to see the pair she shows me.
No. Not those. Too many pockets, I say.
What? she says.
Look at them, I say. They are bristling with pockets. I’m not going on safari, and even if I was, why would I need all those pockets?
You could buy a shirt with no pockets and buy the pants with extra pockets, she says.
No. Shirts need pockets. Pants also need pockets, but four or five is enough, I say.
Well, I like those, she said pointing again.
The last time I had a pair of these safari pants, every time I walked through the kitchen, the creases in the pockets caught on drawer and cabinet knobs. I ripped out a lot of pockets this way and destroyed a few cabinets too, I say.
You’re exaggerating, she said.
No. And something else. With all those pockets, the likelihood of tossing my cell phone and wallet through the washing machine increases exponentially.
She takes the catalog from my lap and starts leafing through it.
Here are a nice pair of pants with only four pockets. Order them, she said.
They are brown, I say. “And designed for 25-year-old guys with flat stomachs. Look how tight they are.
She sighs.
We’ll just have to go to a store where you can try things on, she said.
They don’t have shirt pockets in the stores either, I say.
How do you know if you haven’t watched? she says.
I keep up to date with the latest fashions, I say. Like that day, I sat in a mall in Florida just to see what the men were wearing as they walked around. They had their hair in a bun and their shoes were pointy.
Your son told you. This is where all European men shop, she says.
No shirt pockets. No trouser pockets either, by the way. Too tight. They carried men’s purses to hold their belongings, I said.
I give up, she says, tossing the catalog into the recycling bin.
And I’m going to Tractor Supply one of these days. Soon.
Jim Whitehouse lives in Albion.
