10 different fashion styles to explore

Do you know which aesthetic you like the most, or the one you feel most comfortable with? Whether your answer is yes or no, you should take a look at these 10 fashion styles. You may find your new favorite or have new ideas to implement in your daily dress life. Either way, we could all get inspired to decide on our future outfits.

by GIPHY

1. Girl

This style focuses on feminine patterns, such as flowers with a feminine touch, and a variety of “cute” details such as ruffles, ribbons, tulle and lace. The look incorporates lots of light pastels in a combination of neutral and vibrant colors. You should use silk materials to complete the look and wear long dresses and skirts.

You can also add accessories like pearl jewelry and bows. You should know that the design is modest, so there is no need to go too far with the details.

You can take inspiration from pinterest or movie characters such as Sharpay of the high school musical.

2.Streetwear

It is one of the most popular styles right now and not for nothing. He is quite simple as he has elegant and casual clothes. There are a wide variety of types of clothes you can wear in this style, from subcultural groups like skateboarders and hip-hop artists. Some must-haves are t-shirts, leggings/sweatpants, hoodies, headwear, and sneakers. You should feel comfortable as this style is more casual in the fashion industry.

You can take advantage of the sportier feel by maybe wearing a tracksuit or leggings with a jacket, or you can try prints to spice things up.

3. Business casual

One of the most popular trends in the fashion industry is the business casual style. You can think of it as the perfect mix of regular office wear with more casual clothes that are still work-appropriate, but not as formal. The basic pieces associated with this outfit are sweaters, cardigans, skirts, polo shirts, tailored pants and some flats.

You should also know that this style is not only worn for business purposes but also for others.

A good film from which to draw inspiration is the one and only, The devil wears Prada.

4. Retro

The retro style refers to designs taken out of their time, either adjusted to contemporary times or completely reproduced. Retro fashion focuses on the look, feel and style of clothing. You can wear an oversized shirt or vest and pair it with cute shorts, maybe with some nice embroidery. Or you can wear a fun retro skirt with a simple white shirt to complete the look.

And if you want to complete your look, you can add a matching headband, chunky hair clip, or even a bob to your outfit.

See the original photo here

5. Athletics

This certain style is a brand new addition to women’s preferences. In recent years, sportswear has become a daily obsession. And why wouldn’t it be? It’s the perfect mix between comfortable sportswear and a coffee date. “Athleisure” is a combination of the words “athletic” and “leisure”, which makes it quite easy to master.

You can wear oversized pieces with leggings or bikers, or a sports bra, and technical pants. These are all good options for adopting this style. You can add accessories to spice up your look, adding a baseball cap, backpack, Uggs or whatever you find appropriate.

6. Vintage

Now many of you may think the difference between retro style and this one. Well, in this fashion aesthetic, you’re wearing authentic original pieces from an era of at least twenty years, not remakes. You can only wear vintage clothes to create a complete look, like 1970s tie-dye t-shirts, 1980s shoulder-pad blazers, and grungy 1990s plaid flannels. But there’s nothing hard to spice it up with modern pieces to create a unique look that you only have.

If you want some inspiration, you can always watch old movies and get creative! An example if you want to embrace the 1920s vibe is the ever-famous movie Gatsby the magnificent.

7. Minimalist

The “keep it simple” fashion aesthetic, the minimalist style. This shouldn’t be seen as a need to get rid of all the colors in your wardrobe, as some might think. You can always wear an item with a bright color, but be sure to pair it with something with a more neutral base, such as dark jeans. The concept of this style is to have a few pieces that you need, to have a practical wardrobe with flexibility while being restricted in the number of clothing pieces.

Some examples of clothes that are perfect for this specific style are sweaters, classic jackets, ankle boots, turtlenecks, a pair of fitted jeans, etc.

8. Academia

Now let’s move on to a lesser known, but very interesting style, the Academia style. The inspiration is deeply rooted in the classical influences of European universities. You can think of it as an Ivy League dress rule that includes woolen textures, checkered patterns, and warm colors. The difference between Light and Dark Academia is most clearly visible in the colors. The aesthetic use of earthy tones alludes to their instillation of wisdom and sophistication.

You can easily adapt to this look by wearing wool blazers, coats, pants, skirts, plain shirts, blouses and knit tops.

See the original photo here

9. Year 2000

Y2K describes the year 2000 in terms of fashion. When we think of this style, we can already visualize some icons of this era, such as Britney Spears, Sarah Jessica Parker and Avril Lavinge. In 2000, people wore this style to look rebellious and youthful, as evidenced by the vibrant color palettes, indoor sunglasses, midi skirts and layered shirts.

A few essential pieces of clothing for this style are sweatpants, denim midi skirts, leather jackets, berets, dazzling jackets, and chunky heels.

You can either take inspiration from celebrities who wore this style when it first trended (a few mentioned earlier in the article) or movies, like 13 Ongoing 30.

See the original photo here

10. Classic

Even though many fashion trends insist on sticking to the “basics”, nothing compares to classic style. This one focuses more on the stylish part of fashion, while it also lasts for several seasons or even years. These are the outfits that you just know will be a hit next year. You don’t even have to think about it too much, you just know.

When we look at a so-called “classic” wardrobe, we find the following clothes: suits/skirts, overcoat, light sweaters, and a few boots. All clothes tend to have neutral hues.

As for accessories, you can add sunglasses, a cute handbag, and whatever else you find appropriate.

As for where you can buy these styles, there are no restrictions. You can search for certain clothes in your favorite stores or discover new ones along the way, perhaps in some local stores or even in thrift stores.

You should keep in mind that there are no proper rules or definitions for these styles. The style that suits you is the one in which you feel good, which makes you feel even more confident than usual. So go ahead and try a few and see which one appeals to you the most.