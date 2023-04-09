Princess Diana paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with a risque dress, former royal butler reveals





During their lifetime, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana were considered fashion icons. The late monarch, who reigned for 70 years, had a style of her own that was bold, elegant and full of color. And her stepdaughter donned plenty of stars in the ’80s and ’90s, from her signature wedding dress to the Travolta dress to her revenge dress. While their styles were quite different, Diana decided to pay homage to the Queen at the start of her relationship with Charles, but the dress she wore was branded as risque for the princess. Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana attend the Opening of Parliament in London (circa 1982) | Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images The dress Diana wore similar to the one the Queen wore was risque for the Princess Paul Burrell, who was once one of Queen Elizabeth’s personal footmen until he moved to Charles and Diana’s household in the 1980s, remembered the dress the princess wore and the reaction it elicited. Speaking on behalf of JargonBurrell said: The Prince of Wales [now King Charles]he still had official duties to do and [Diana] was not involved in many engagement functions before their wedding except the very famous one where she wore the black taffeta dress. She got out of the car a little too low and people could see her cleavage. Princess Diana wears a strapless black taffeta evening dress by Elizabeth and David Emanuel | Kypros/Getty Images Burrell continued: This black taffeta dress was meant to be a tribute to the Queen because when the Queen was Princess Elizabeth she wore a dress very similar to this and Diana thought it would be a nod to her future mother-in-law who was, I think, neglected at the time. [The press] I just thought she was pretty daring with those bare shoulders and too much cleavage. The press has been very critical of this young girl from day one and it’s a shame because she was just trying to find her way. She told me that I had been pushed into the deep end, into a shark tank and that I had learned to swim very quickly. The trick Princess Diana later used to avoid showing too much cleavage Following the incident, Diana adopted a trick to make sure she doesn’t spill her dress and the paparazzi don’t see too much of it when she gets out of cars. She began placing her pouches in front of her chest as she exited the vehicles. Princess Diana holding a handbag in front of her chest as she gets out of a car | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Designer Anya Hindmarch, who worked with Diana for years after she opened a store in the Chelsea district, has revealed what the princess called her handbags. She was a very loyal and fun customer, Hindmarchtold The Telegraph. She came to see us without bodyguards or fuss. We laughed when we drew what she called her cleavage bags, little satin pouches with which she covered her cleavage when getting out of cars.

