Quinnipiac rallies to win 1st NCAA title
Quinnipiac won his first NCAA Men’s Division I National Hockey Championship on Saturday night, posting a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over Minnesota at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Sophomore forward Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime on a pass from forward Sam Lipkin to end the Bobcats’ rally.
Quillan won the faceoff to start overtime, defenseman Zach Metsa found Lipkin with a long pass into the area and Quillan cut to the net on a set piece, managing to stick the handle around Minnesota goaltender Justen Close for mark the winner.
“It’s a set game on our part,” Lipkin said. “That was one hell of a game right there.”
Quillan, a 21-year-old from Nova Scotia, said his team has practiced “100 times this year.” He worked twice in the national championship game, including its overtime winner.
“It’s a dream come true,” Quillan said. “These guys have worked so hard all year. We’re so close. We’re like a bunch of brothers.”
It was Quinnipiac’s third attempt to win the national title, having lost in 2013 and 2016.
“I’m just trying not to cry. Just proud. It’s awesome,” Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold said. “Just an awesome group. Awesome culture. You can’t put a value on what we just did for Quinnipiac University. We had a natty.”
The Golden Gophers were the No. 1 team in the country whose roster consisted of players drafted by the NHL. They were aiming for their first national title since 2003 and sixth in program history. Minnesota was shocked by Quillan’s goal, with some snapping their sticks in anger and others falling to the ice, emotionally drained.
“We got it. That one is going to sting. It’s a crusher,” Minnesota coach Bob Motzko said.
The game was sent to overtime thanks to a late third-period goal from Quinnipiac, following one of the boldest practice decisions of the tournament by Pecknold.
With Quinnipiac leading 2-1, Minnesota star Logan Cooley was whistled for a high stick with 4:52 left in regulation. The Bobcats pressured the Golden Gophers net but couldn’t convert. Pecknold called a timeout and elected to retire goaltender Yaniv Perets with 3:28 left in regulation time to give the Bobcats a 6-on-4 power play advantage.
Five seconds after the power play was over, Quinnipiac forward Collin Graf fired a shot from the left side through Close’s pads to tie the score, 2-2.
It was by far the closest game the Gophers have played in the tournament, having beaten their previous three opponents 19-5.
It looked like it could be another Gophers night just over five minutes into the game when they took an early lead.
Minnesota took a 1-0 lead on a blown out pass from Quinnipiac. Defenseman Jayden Lee sniffed the puck behind his own net. Freshman forward Connor Kurth intercepted the pass just outside the blue line and skated around the Bobcats net to get Perets out of his crease. Kurth, a 2022 draft pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning (192nd overall), returned the puck to the slot where forward John Mittelstadt slipped it into the net at 14:25 of the first period.
The Gophers added to their lead less than five minutes into the second period. Center Jaxon Nelson won a clean faceoff against defenseman Brock Faber, then skated in front of the Quinnipiac net. Faber fired the puck off the end boards. He bounced off Nelson, who fended off a miss from Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan and beat him past Perets at 15:36.
The Bobcats finally responded at 12:19 of the second period to halve Minnesota’s advantage. Second-year forward Christophe Tellier started the game by skating the puck into the Gophers’ zone. Defenseman Zach Metsa made a terrific play to keep the puck in the zone on a Minnesota punt attempt, eventually skating down the wing to find Tellier driving towards the net, tipping the puck past Close. It was Tellier’s third goal of the tournament.
The third period saw the Bobcats make a spirited push to tie the game, with a 26-6 shot attempt advantage over Minnesota. They finally broke through thanks to a high penalty taken by Cooley with 4:52 left in regulation time, which led to Graf’s goal to tie the game at 2-2.
Motzko defended his coaching tactics after the match, although Quinnipiac returned to play in their title rally.
“We changed our neutral zone in the second period and it worked. We stopped their entry into the zone. They were pushing,” he said. “Throw your hat to Quinnipiac. They’re very tough. But we were in the right place. Turn the puck over for one (goal). The second should never have gone in. It was an unfortunate situation right there.”
The title game was a matchup between a team built for the tournament in Quinnipiac and a team loaded with NHL prospects in Minnesota.
The Gophers’ dominant first line included Cooley, a center drafted third overall last summer by the Arizona Coyotes; Matthew Knies, a left winger drafted 57th overall in 2021 by the Toronto Maple Leafs; and right-winger Jimmy Snuggerud, drafted 23rd overall by the St. Louis Blues last summer. Faber was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, who traded him to the Minnesota Wild last offseason. Defenders Jackson LaCombe (Anaheim Ducks), Ryan Johnson (Buffalo Sabers) and Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals) were also among the NHL rookies on the Gophers.
“I just crushed for them,” Motzko said. “When you’re in this business, you get so close to your players. This group was special. We haven’t had any setbacks all year. Not one. You always have a bit of adversity, but I don’t think that we’ve had. doesn’t happen very often.”
