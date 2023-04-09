Mouni Roys sequin dress for fashion awards is a dream





Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Mouni looked stunning in the slip dress with halter neck detailing with a plunging neckline. The dress featured red embellishments and sequin details. …Learn more 1 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actress continues to kill fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile regularly. From casual ensembles to ethnic outfits, Mouni can do it all. The actors’ fashion diaries on the beach are also loved by her fans. The actor recently attended the 2023 Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards and pulled off the red carpet look to perfection. (Instagram/@imouniroy) 2 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Mouni played fashion designer Dolly J’s muse and chose a silver and red sequin dress from the designer’s shelves. (Instagram/@imouniroy) 3 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Mouni looked utterly stunning in the slip dress with halter neck detailing with a plunging neckline. The dress featured red embellishments and sequin detailing on the torso and silver detailing in form-fitting designs. (Instagram/@imouniroy) 4 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST The Mounis dress also comes with cut out details on the belly sides and a thigh high slit with a train. In silver stilettos from the shelves of Jimmy Choo, Mouni nailed the look. (Instagram/@imouniroy) 5 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Balls and beauties, Mouni wrote in the caption as she shared the snippets of her fashion awards red carpet look. Mandira Bedi dropped by to comment, Beautiful. (Instagram/@imouniroy) 6 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Mouni wore her hair open in straight locks with a center parting as she posed for photos. (Instagram/@imouniroy) 7 / 7



Posted on Apr 08, 2023 6:42 PM IST Assisted by makeup artist Albert Chettiar, Mouni adorned herself with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden lashes, drawn-in eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of lipstick. naked. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

