Claudia Schiffer looks radiant in her boho-chic pastel yellow dress as she enjoys a night out

Claudia Schiffer looked stunning when she stepped out in Santa Monica on Friday night.

The 52-year-old supermodel put on a stylish presentation in a pastel yellow bohemian-inspired maxi dress paired with rhinestone-encrusted brown sandals for a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.

For her night out on the town, the actress, who dined at E. Baldi with husband Matthew Vaughn and a couple of their famous pals two days earlier, opted for a natural look.

The Love Actually alum wore her silky, voluminous tresses in an effortless and relaxed straight style.

For makeup, she apparently forgoes any heavy glamor to showcase her natural beauty and glowing skin.

To attend the extravagant dinner with her family and friends, she wore a pastel yellow maxi dress with light-reflecting threads.

The garment featured a belt of the same color around her waist and a tiered skirt to highlight her figure.

Paired with the eye-catching dress, she donned a pair of camel-brown sandals with stud detailing on the straps.

To match the brown tones of her shoes, she carried a woven bucket bag with similar leather details.

For jewelry, she wore a single delicate necklace with a delicate pendant as well as a few discreet rings on her hands.

She also flaunted a classic, bright red manicure and pedicure, introducing a fun pop of color to her look.

The King’s Man star is the mother of three children whom she shares with her longtime partner whom she married in 2002.

The German model and English filmmaker, 52, share son Caspar, 20, and two daughters Clementine, 18, and Cosima, 12. It is not known if her family members dined with her on Friday.

The couple originally met at a dinner party in Los Angeles when she was still engaged to magician David Copperfield.

In 2002, the couple exchanged vows in a lavish, star-studded wedding at Skibo Castle in Scotland.

Shortly after tying the knot, the ’90s fashion icon welcomed her first son, Caspar, in 2003.

Two years later, they had their daughter Clementine and their third child six years later in 2012.