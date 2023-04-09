



Staff report

Baylor’s men’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 sweep at No. 1 Texas on Saturday night at the Hurd Tennis Center. The Bears fell to 16-13 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three. Chih Chi Huang and Evin McDonald beat Christopher Frantzen and Justin Braverman 6-3 at No. 3. Then third-placed Eliot Spizzirri and Cleeve Harper secured a 7-5 victory over No. 20 Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi at No. summit. to research. No. 53 Bass fell 6-2, 6-2 to No. 84 Micah Braswell at No. 3. The elder battled to rally two points after falling 5-0 behind in the second set, but was unable to get him back. Grassi Mazzuchi was beaten on court four 6-2, 6-4 by No. 33 Siem Woldeab. Number 27 Pierre-Yves Bailly won the game for Texas 6-0, 6-4 over Marko Miladinovich on the third court. People also read… Brice Cherry: Waco cannot escape the giant shadow of the indomitable Kim Mulkey

Two sentenced to over 30 years after pleading guilty to murdering aspiring Waco rapper Freshman Zsombor Velcz won National No. 1 Spizzirri’s first set on court one, 6-4, before losing the second set 3-6. The native of Budapest, Hungary was a point ahead in the third set when the match was announced. Freshman Luc Koenig led a set against Nevin Arimilli on court six while Ethan Muza was close to leveling the second to try and force a third on court five. Regardless of the loss, Baylor celebrated Senior Night, marking the final home games for Bass and second-year transfer Grassi Mazzuchi. Baylor will complete the conference game on the road against Oklahoma (April 14) and Oklahoma State (April 16) before heading to Lawrence, Kansas for the Big 12 Championship Tournament on April 21. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

