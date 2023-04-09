Sam Simmonds vs. Frans Malherbe ends in brutal fashion





5:55 p.m., April 08, 2023 By Rugby Assault European Champions Cup

International Frans Malherbe may be the best scrummer in the world, but while his 125kg frame is useful on the set piece, he lets it down in other areas of the game. One of those other areas of the game is when he’s slightly out of position and trying to defend Sam Simmonds from the Exeter bosses. The English No.8 was offered half a yard by Malherbe, and therefore there would only be one winner. Simmonds crossed the line and slipped in to try to give the Chiefs a 28-0 lead at Sandy Park in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final encounter. Simmonds hasn’t featured for England in the Six Nations, and looks like he has a point to prove at the moment, especially thanks to a man of the match performance against Montpellier last week. Take a look at the test: Sam-azing 😆@samsimmonds_ locates a space and bursts through it, marking @ExeterChiefs‘ 4️⃣th try! They lead the Stormers 28-0 😳#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/lDdJtld9bA — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 8, 2023 On Simmonds’ performance against Montpellier last week, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said: “He seemed almost unmanageable at times. He nearly scored a solo try that would have canceled the game and he was one of the guys who got his level for what he wanted to accomplish today. We’ve had a few roller coasters over the years. I’m really happy for the players. We challenged them a bit this season around some of the performance ups and downs. But Baxter didn’t increase his team’s chances against the Stormers. His team proved his coach wrong. I know not many people will give us a chance against them,” he said. They dealt with Harlequins quite easily (Saturday) and Harlequins dealt with us quite easily two weeks ago, so it’s over. But it’s a good starting point for us. We’re not going to change much physically this week. We just need to recharge our emotional batteries.

