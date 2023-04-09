Tallia Storm stuns in a see-through dress as she shows off her amazing figure





TALLIA Storm stunned in a see-through dress while showing off her incredible figure. The gorgeous 24-year-old singer traveled to London with her Real Housewives star mother Tessa Hartmann. 4 Tallia Storm left little to the imagination as she stepped out in a see-through dress 1 credit 4 The stunning star peeked at her bottom as she strolled through London 1 credit 4 Tallia caused a storm with mom Tessa Credit: Instagram And Tallia caused a storm by taking a selfie in the elevator in a long, flowing sheer dress. The Scottish star tied her long blocks in one side and opted for very glamorous make-up for the trip to a restaurant in Grosvenor Square. Meanwhile, Tessa looked very stylish in a white shirt, black blazer, tights and heels. Tallia showed off her incredible physique as she posed for the cameras as she and mum Tessa walked. The star also opted for black underwear under her mesh dress and black heels. Tallia is no stranger to sultry outfits and recently wowed in a tank top and khaki cargo pants in a selection of sizzling snaps. Tallia looked amazing as she posed for a mirror selfie, completing the look with an oversized leather jacket. Later, she showed off her amazing makeup in a stunning video after getting it professionally done. Tallia recently revealed she is single after splitting with footballer boyfriend Harvey Vale over the summer after nearly a year of dating. Speaking to The Sun, Tallia admitted she can be intimidating to men and hinted her busy schedule may have been behind the breakup. She told us: I am very single. I think it’s difficult. I think I’m very intimidating. I scare a lot of guys but I think that’s because I’m super focused on my career and my job and I need a guy to match that. And I’m a Scorpio so I’m scary and it’s just hard to understand. You gotta chase a guy these days or you know, they’re just scrolling through Instagram and there’s another blonde, with better abs and better butt. So you really have to be the challenge. Otherwise, there is no hope. Asked about her breakup, Tallia said: I’m so busy. And I think it’s hard for me unless the guy is as busy as me. I think it’s hard for the guy to sit at home and watch me live this life. And also, I haven’t done it yet so don’t look at me and think I’m something special. 4 Tallia is currently single after splitting from her footballer boyfriend 1 credit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/7826359/tallia-storm-stuns-see-through-dress-incredible-figure/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

