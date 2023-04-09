New London schools are ditching uniforms and working to update dress code





New London A board of education committee is working to update the districts’ dress code policy to be culturally and gender-responsive as it gets rid of its uniform policy for students in kindergarten to grade 8. Uniforms had been implemented periodically in the city’s public elementary and middle schools since the late 1990s. As of 2016, students in the schools were required to wear light blue, navy, or white blouses and shirts and no jeans. was allowed. The policy was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been reinstated. Over the past year, Elaine Maynard-Adams, Board Chair, has appointed a committee of administrators, teachers, and parents to review the uniform policy, gather feedback, and provide recommendations on maintaining or No. The uniform policy committee in March voted 10-0 to recommend not re-establishing uniforms and revising the dress code policy to be age-appropriate, equitable and culturally appropriate, according to the minutes. Kate McCoy, the district’s assistant superintendent, said last week that the district was looking for ways to ease the burden on families emerging from the pandemic and saw changing the dress code as a way to do so as students returned to school. the school in person. She said families often only had one or two uniforms which they rotated and kept clean, and it was inappropriate to ask parents to buy new ones when some lost their jobs. McCoy said the district attempted to interview the parents but received limited feedback and the results were inconclusive. During the 2021-2022 school year, the district received 580 survey responses from parents of elementary and middle school students. The survey said 52% of parents were not in favor of the uniform restart policy, while 48% were in favor. School staff and students were also interviewed. Of 173 responses received from staff members, 59% voted in favor of requiring students to wear uniform again and 41% were not in favor. Of 172 students who responded, 82% said they did not support the return of uniforms. Fifty-seven percent of the students who responded were from Bennie Dover Jackson Multi-Magnet Middle School. McCoy said the committee was working on the schools’ dress code, last updated in 2017, which predates the districts’ gender-expansive transgender youth policy. Gender expansive refers to a person who can have any sexuality and any gender identity. The Transgender and Expansive Youth Policy states that students have the right to dress in a manner consistent with their gender identity or gender expression. Kristea Francolino, manager of executive support services, said the dress code policy will hopefully be reviewed at the policy committee meeting in May or June, for subsequent review and approval by the entire staff. school council. j.vazquez@theday.com

