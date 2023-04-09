Iranian women change cities by determining dress codes, defying authority | WKHM-AM

Rainer Puster/EyeEm/Getty Images/STOCK

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Seven months after the start of the “Women Life Freedom” movement in Iran, a tangible impact is being felt across the country, as many women still refuse to wear their hijab in public and continue to share their stories. . on social networks.

“That’s life. That’s womanhood. I’ll never forget the epic feeling I had the day I went out with my friend and saw how we women took over the city with our bodies, with our hair in the wind,” Ava, a Tehran-based musician in her mid-20s, told ABC News on condition of anonymity so she could speak freely about the movement.

“I feel that our mere presence in the street is an act of resistance. Practicing daily life the way we want is part of our revolution,” she added.

Meanwhile, extremist supporters of the Islamic Republic regime are bracing for harsh pushbacks against the resistance movement.

In an address to senior Iranian officials on Tuesday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, leader of the Islamic Republic, said the removal of the hijab is a “plot” engineered by the “enemy” and is “Sharia-based haram and also politically”, as he urged. the authorities to develop plans for the “problem”.

The recent protests began last fall following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was taken into custody by vice squads after being arrested for not wearing a hijab properly. At least 22,000 people were arrested nationwide in the protests that followed, and Iran Human Rights reported that at least 537 people had been killed by the regime since the protests began.

The leader’s speech came after some videos of the regime’s conservative supporters went viral, with extremist supporters making it clear that if officials did not demonstrate their ability to fight back against the liberation movement, they would “take spontaneous action”. Over the past decade, such threats have led to incidents such as acid attacks on women who have not fully adhered to the mandatory rules of wearing the hijab.

“The order given by His Excellency is clear,” said Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, a spokesman for Iran’s parliament, a day after the leader’s speech, promising his extremist supporters that any bill or bill concerning the hijab would be a priority.

An action plan was presented by parliamentarian Hosein Jalali, according to a report by the semi-official Jamaran news agency on March 26. At a press conference, he said women failing to comply with the compulsory hijab rule could be fined up to $60,000. and other penalties like cancellation of driver’s licenses and passports could also occur.

Questions of enforcing these proposals, however, have not resonated much with many Iranians so far.

“I don’t listen to what they say. Politics and religion must serve life, otherwise they are doomed to failure. This old fear that many people used to have has diminished. We are getting ready to move on,” Ava said. “Even in small towns, the ‘woman, life, freedom’ movement has been accepted at different levels.”

While the “ultimate demand and goal” of Zahra, a 47-year-old housewife from a conservative neighborhood in Isfahan, is to overthrow the regime, she told ABC News that people appreciate the achievements of “great sacrifices” of the demonstrators.

“My elderly mother decided not to wear a chador [the long black veil] more. She now believes that by not wearing it, she can normalize her grandchildren’s and nieces’ decision to take the hijab off completely,” Zahra said.

“We know that there is still a long way to go to achieve economic and social freedom and well-being. But my super-religious mom wants to support our daughters in their decision to dress up. And it’s been a big change so far,” she added.

