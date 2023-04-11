Princess Charlotte wore 65 Rachel Riley dress to Easter service

Princess Charlotte and her cousins ​​followed in the footsteps of their elegant mothers as they attended the Mattins Easter Service at Windsor Castle yesterday.

The Princess of Wales’ only daughter, aged seven, looked pretty as a picture in a blue floral dress by British designer Rachel Riley, priced at £65.

Meanwhile, Mia Tindall and her sister Lena, who accompanied their parents Mike and Zara, sported stylish Reiss numbers.

Nine-year-old Mia donned a navy and ivory 84 dress with embroidered flowers from the designer’s new collection.

Meanwhile, four-year-old Lena wore a little pink floral dress by the same designer, costing £68, with a headband which she first wore to Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in June this year last.

Mia Tindall, left, and her sister Lena, right, who accompanied their parents Mike and Zara, sported Reiss numbers. Pictured leaving the service with Peter Phillips, Edo Mappeli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice, Prince William and Prince George

Lena wore an asymmetrical 368 dress by Reiss with a green headband. She first donned the look at the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Pageant last June

Dressed in her floral dress, which she teamed with blue wool tights and black Mary Jane shoes, Princess Charlotte pulled out a page from her mother’s book as she greeted well-wishers as she walked out of Easter Mornings yesterday.

Her frilly number is described by the royally-endorsed brand as their “ever-popular ruffle dress style.”

Its online description states that the number is “fully lined with a button closure and tie belt at the back”.

Charlotte paired the dress with an Amaia Kids “Razorbil” navy blue summer coat, which she has worn several times in the past.

The princess’ look was understated and matched her mother’s electric blue coat dress by Catherine Walker.

Charlotte’s blonde locks were parted in the middle with two strands of hair pinned up to frame her heart-shaped face.

Meanwhile, Mia Tindall donned an elegant dress by Reiss, adorned with orange, burgundy and green floral details.

The number’s sleeves and skirt were edged in navy at the hem and collar, matching her navy headband and blue fabric flower.

Her blonde hair was styled in a neat ponytail, and her only visible jewelry was a small silver and gold bracelet.

Mia’s younger sister Lena, four, wore a pink floral dress by the same designer, priced at £3268.

The floral number had a ruffled collar and long sleeves along with an asymmetrical hemline.

She is believed to have worn the dress during the Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Pageant last June, paired with a denim jacket.

Yesterday she wore it with a green Hucklebone headband priced at £59, which she also debuted in the pageant, where she and her cousin Prince Louis stole the show with their antics.