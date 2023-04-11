COLUMN: A spring-summer fashion guide

I’ve seen terms like coastal granddaughter,coastal cowboy And downtown girl among other things floating on TikTok to describe a trending aesthetic generally geared towards warmer weather. I find specific aesthetics to be somewhat confining and potentially encouraging over-consumption simply to fit a particular aesthetic when in reality we can create a unique style out of items we already have in our closet . That being said, looking at these trends on apps like TikTok, Pinterest, and Instagram can be helpful for inspiration.

If you feel like your wardrobe is lacking or you want to freshen things up to keep your style for the warmer months, consider having a clothes swap with your friends to swap pieces you may not be wearing. not but someone else might like. You can also check out the garage sales when students move out for the summer, as well as the thrift stores and the many vintage sales that take place across campus. You should definitely wear what you want when you want it, but for anyone looking for some style inspiration this season, here are some things I hope to see trending.

For me, the warmer months mean rebirth, energy replenishment, relaxation, and most importantly, staying cool. I recently shared a hot take that I don’t like all black outfits worn in hot sunny weather, and I will always stick to it. While all black is a classic, foolproof, and universally flattering combination, I can’t help but feel like a warm, smothered magnet for sunlight when I wear black clothes on hot days.

Clothing items

As for what I like in warm weather, comfortable, convertible pieces like oversized button-up shirts are incredibly versatile for layering on days when it can start cooler and get hot later. Long, flowy dresses and loose tees are also easy outfits that work for a variety of occasions. Playing with gender norms surrounding clothing and mixing feminine and masculine styles can also help you create an outfit that’s true to your expression.

Make up

The makeup is clearly in the age of natural, shiny looks, and I think it’s ideal for warm weather when you can sweat quickly and the sun is constantly on your skin. Although natural looks are all the rage, I always encourage people to play around with fun pops of color with eyeliner and eyeshadow, especially for special occasions.

Colors and materials

Green, amber, orange, pink and blue as well as neon and pastel shades are in order for this spring-summer. As for materials, I love linen, silk and cotton, they are light, breathable and can be paired with almost any other fabric. Materials like leather, suede, and velor are best suited for cold weather, as they can be a bit thick and insulating.

Shoes

Shoes can make or break an outfit, but I don’t think they need to be complicated. A basic leather or canvas sneaker is perfect for all seasons, and I’d opt for these overboots which can be a bit heavy in warm weather.

Accessories

When it comes to accessories, I think we need to see more obnoxious sun hats that are great for both protecting your skin from the sun’s harsh rays and keeping people out of your personal bubble. I also love hair scarves for pops of color that can elevate any plain outfit.

With jewelry, when it’s warm and I’m outdoors and active, I prefer thinner chains and smaller pieces in general, because heavy, bulky jewelry can make me feel a bit overwhelmed. Try to coordinate the colors of your jewelry or your makeup with pieces of your outfit or even with the decor around you.

Finally, I want to emphasize that you need to live your fashion truth this spring and summer. If all black outfits, leather and trendy jewelry are what make your heart happy, then that’s your prerogative. If you wear what you love, you’re sure to shine, whatever the weather.