Twinsets for men? It Knitwear finds its new audience

Nothing really new, is it? But the way we perceive something and who wears it can bring fresh eyes to a garment or aesthetic, and recontextualize it within our cultural landscape. In different hands, something simple and pedestrian can become almost radical, while providing a portable accessory.

For example, the twinset, a wardrobe staple that is finding a new audience: men.

A classic of the knitwear canon, a twinset includes a cardigan and matching layer underneath (often short-sleeved, sometimes tank top) and is defined by its layers of sameness and repetition.

Hassle-free, warm and comfortable, with an air of stability, the twinset is an enduring favorite of nannas, aunts, office workers and librarians, all underrated style inspirations.

Its design was claimed by Pringle of Scotland, whose twinsets were worn by Grace Kelly. Its story goes that designer Otto Weisz invented the set around 1930. But Coco Chanel and Elsa Schiaparelli also claimed a claim.

Historically associated with preppy, Sloane-y women’s fashion (and the cliché of twinset and pearls), it has also long been a symbol of conservatism, family values ​​from the 1950s through the Regan and Thatcher eras.

As fashion currently finds a renewed focus on classic wardrobe tropes, designers are turning to these aesthetic and class markers to convey stability and wealth during a time of social and economic unrest.

Fashion also borrows from these symbols to subvert them and reclaim them; traditional clothing can have a very different reading when adopted by someone from the outgroup, and this plays a role in challenging and dismantling stereotypes and power structures.

It’s this reconfiguration goal that makes the twinset’s recent quiet revival rather intriguing.

Hermès fall/winter 2023. Photo / Supplied

Of course, it has also been recently presented by designers of women’s clothing, offering ease and warmth. But the most interesting thing about this revival is that many designers have shown this jumpsuit as part of their men offering brands as varied as Versace, Hermes, Paul Smith, Miu Miu, Jil Sander and Solid Homme.

Although the twinset isn’t radically radical (there are plenty of them elsewhere), there is something of a gentle subversion.

It was never an overtly sexualized fashion item, although that says more about how the media and culture viewed the demographics associated with it (a topic for another time). It is, however, a traditionally feminine and somewhat motherly symbol of caring work and holding things together, of things that are inherently attractive (depending on how we have been socialized) and of interesting concepts when they are applied to men’s fashion. Not to mention the attributes we should all aspire to.

It is both figurative and literal sweetness.

Paul Smith Fall/Winter 2022. Photo / Supplied

Perhaps what’s most appealing about the idea of ​​twinsets being worn by men and anyone is a shared commonality, something that’s kind of comforting right now, and simple. Just like a twinset.

As we consider fall attire and what to wear now, the twinset deserves a place in menswear and consideration in your wardrobe. (Frequent cardigan-wearers Tyler, the Creator, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen and Chris Pine are just a step away, and I predict at least one will appear in a twinset soon).

The twinset gives the wearer a softness and simplicity not always abundant in traditional menswear; an antithesis to the rugged or tailored sensibilities that have categorized menswear. It is soothing and reassuring.

Beyond the subtext and meaning, there’s a reason twinset has been a staple of knitwear brands for so long. It’s easy. With two matching layers, it eliminates the need to think a lot about the top half. There’s also the mix-and-match element of this duo; wear them together or not.

Within an outfit, lean on the ease offered by a twinset and keep the rest of your look classic or sober, an approach demonstrated recently at Miu Miu.

Miu Miu fall/winter 2023. Photo / Supplied

That said, a matching cardigan and knit provide an easy foil for something edgy on the lower half, like printed pants from a brand like Dries Van Noten. You can go the way of Thom Browne and wear tailored shorts for schoolboy proportions.

Or you can really indulge in comfort and pair a twinset with thick, plush sweatpants.

For those who love a zany knit, a twinset is a great vehicle for doubling down on print or color, an approach demonstrated by Versace, which showed extremely bright spins on the classic argyle pattern.

Acid hues can also be seen locally, with the new Zambesis collection including a fluo-chartreuse twinset. Standard Issue has a more traditional iteration, while Tolaga Bay Cashmere has the splits and colors to put together one yourself (or think Scotlands Jonstons of Elgin). Thrift stores, eBay and Etsy all offer affordable prices and quality.

Above all, what defines a twinset and makes it so attractive is what it is not.

It’s not a button down shirt, it’s not a T-shirt, it’s not a half zip, it’s not even a sweater.

The twinset is something else, and its existence is based on the meeting of two parts. After all, a half-twinset is just a cardigan. But put these two simple, soft layers together, and you have something quite compelling and worth trying.