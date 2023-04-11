Our Fashion Editor’s European Packing List

Six weeks ago I received a last minute invitation from a friend to meet her in Spain at the end of the month. The trip was supposed to last just four weeks from the time she texted me, but with my eyes set on more travel this year, I booked my tickets and immediately dove headfirst into planning outfits and creating my packing list for what was about to be the trip of a lifetime.

My 10-day trip to Spain had two stops: one in Barcelona and the other in Marbella. This meant I had to prepare for both days filled with urban walking adventures and five days of beach town excursions. Normally I would have liked two full months to prepare for a trip so big that Rome wasn’t built in a day after all, but the short turnaround time kicked me into high gear and really strategize what pieces I could mix and match to stay under my 50 pound suitcase limit.

Obviously my mind went straight to the ruffles and dreamy long red dresses 💃 and all that but I wanted my wardrobe to be themed without being Also in the nose. My suitcase was mostly filled with pieces I already owned and loved, but I ordered a few new ones to come with my trip abroad and help me achieve my dream European wardrobe. Here’s everything I carried and packed for my trip to Europe:

When I planned out which pieces to pack from what was already in my closet, this shirt was the first thing that came to mind. It’s an amazing brand. Plot, which uses upcycling to create its pieces in small series. It’s one of those things that feels special to me to put on (and gives my brain a boost of serotonin, for obvious reasons).

I paired it with my all-time favorite denim shorts, which are a little longer and baggier, and gave a nice juxtaposition to the ultra-feminine details of the shirt. For a long day of walking, I opted for my favorite ballet flats, which I liked so much on this trip that I ordered them in black as well. Trust me: if your size is in stock, these are the best ballet flats you can get right now. They have a higher vamp (there’s more material on the top that covers more of the foot) which feels classier and more wearable to me, and makes them similar to the famous pair of the line.

For the majority of this trip, I opted for my Celine Triomphe sunglasses, which were a huge splurge that I absolutely do not regret. They bring all my outfits together in a way my other sunglasses don’t. Could you achieve the same effect with similar sunglasses? Sure, but that doesn’t make me love them any less.



In a panic-induced sprint to Zara (which everyone says is much better in Europe) I picked up these sandals when I realized I had forgotten all my flat, walkable sandals at the House. And thank goodness I did, because I’ve worn them almost every day and plan to continue doing so all summer. They are SO comfortable, didn’t need breaking in and looked good with the outfit I had packed.

This day was full of walking, so I prioritized comfort over everything else. I was wearing my favorite linen pants, which I wear constantly during the summer months. I unfortunately spilled red wine on them a few hours after this photo, but I’m happy to report that they survived without stains. In Barcelona, ​​it was hot during the day but very chilly every night, so I wore this cropped long-sleeved shirt to prepare for the change in weather.



Here it is: what could be my favorite outfit of this whole trip? I have the old version of this dress and wore it constantly until I blew a hole in my armpit trying to rip it off a few months ago so when I saw Zara release a newer version I grabbed it for this trip faster than I couldn’t say “una sangra ms, por favor!” ”

But frankly, the least important thing in this photo is the dress. Today it was all about accessories, specifically my Staud Tommy bag. I’ve been shouting my love for this bag from the rooftops since I got my first for Christmas 2021, and I’ll keep going until everyone in my life owns one. I have another that I use in the winter months, but my orange is the real show-stopper, in my opinion. It’s my all-time favorite summer piece, and although I wear it constantly and don’t pay much attention to it, it hasn’t lost any pearls. (Although it does come with a bunch of extras in case you lose any). My orange version is no longer available, but I’ve had my eyes on their 2023 models since they were released earlier this month.



This bag. This bag! Look at this. It’s the dreamiest little thing I’ve ever seen. It made me convert a small bag and asked me half a dozen questions about where I got it the first time I wore it. When you see him become my fifth member this summer, know that you saw him here first.



I really prioritized packing the dresses on this trip because I knew they could be one-of-a-kind outfits that didn’t take up too much precious weight in my checked bag. I’m obsessed with this one, which is a super wearable take on the spring hipster trend. I paired it with a necklace I found at Zara in Spain, but unfortunately not (yet) available in the US.

I gave my Celine sunglasses a break for these super chic ones from Quay, which give a similar effect, and if I’m being totally honest with myself, they fit better for less than a fifth of the price.



This marks my transition from outfits in Barcelona to outfits in Marbella, which consisted mainly of dresses that I could wear to walk around towns and go to restaurants for dinner. The sleeves on this dress are what made me fall in love with it, but its versatility was something I never expected. I wore these several days of travel dressed top to bottom, and it was higher than any other short dress I own.



When I saw this little strapless linen top a few months ago, it was an instant buy for me. It made me step away from my usual habit of tucking in all my shirts, and let me play into the trend of longer shirts happening in a way that I find super flattering. Bonus: This shirt comes with suspenders if you want to make it a tank top instead.

These are my favorite jeans at the moment, and they are the only jeans I took on my trip with me. This is a super casual and super comfortable straight pair that I ended up washing in two washes because I love them so much.

Finally, my necklaces. i’m a big fan of Sparkling, a jewelry brand founded and run by women that makes all of its pieces by hand in New York City. I have three necklaces from them that I wear constantly, but this zodiac necklace holds a special place in my heart because it is convertible and can be worn long or doubled up to be short depending on what you want on that day. I wear it several days a week at home and its medallion style went perfectly with my Spanish outfit.



When I booked my trip, I immediately dreamed of having a long dreamy moment 💃, and that was it. This dress is incredibly comfortable, but also incredibly flattering, as the looser fit of the dress is balanced by a slightly deeper v-neck, which allowed just the right amount of cleavage. I paired it with my tried-and-true kitten heels which were one of my most worn pieces last summer, and of course, my flower bag.



What else was in my suitcase

Packing for a big trip really shows you what your most loved clothes are, and these are the other pieces I’ve traveled with that I would absolutely do again (looking at you, belt bag).



