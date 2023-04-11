Tia Mowry celebrates Easter in a light dress and sandals with her children – Footwear News





Tia Mowry recapped her Easter weekend through a series of photos on Instagram. The collection of images sees the ‘Sister, Sister’ star pose alongside her two children Cree Hardrict and Cairo Hardrict. Mowry continued to share photos from past celebrations, which see her with her mother and younger brothers Taj Mowry and Tavior Mowry. “To return to those beautiful Easter moments that I have had the privilege of celebrating with my family over the past few years. Family is everything to me, and from mine to yours, we hope you have a wonderful Easter filled with love and good company,” Mowry wrote below the post. In the first photo, Mowry and her two children Cree and Cairo could be seen kneeling in front on a green lawn. THE “Family Reunion” Actress was all smiles, while wearing a sheer white maxi dress. The flowing piece featured a plunging V-neckline, short sleeves and a layered pleated skirt. Although her shoes aren’t visible, it’s likely that Mowry completed her look with heeled sandals. Related When it comes to shoes, the “Whole New You” author’s shoe style ranges from sleek to whimsical. The entertainer often wears strappy sandals for day-to-day or evening occasions – as well as pointy-toe pumps from top brands Jessica Rich, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin – as well as affordable brands Steve Madden and Topshop. Along with the heels, she has also been spotted in Aperlai boots and Nike sneakers while off duty over the years. Mowry’s son, Cree, was well dressed in a blue suit. The 11-year-old star completed his wardrobe with a light blue button-up shirt and striped tie. He had on his feet a pair of white sneakers to put on. Mowry’s daughter looked adorable in a pink tulle dress and white floral headband. She completed her outfit with white sandals. PHOTOS: Tia Mowry’s most glamorous fashion moments over the years

