Calling All Bodies – The New York Times





Just when so much in the culture is stuck in what might seem like a dark, dark loop, an alternative cult ray of sunshine comes to light up our little screens. What unexpected form does it take? A music video. These days, the announcement of a new high fashion-high street collaboration is about as exciting as a Steve Madden flash sale on Amazon. Still, the stakes were raised when Swedish giant H&M announced earlier this year that it had teamed up with the house of Mugler for a capsule collection designed by the brand’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. It was Mr Cadwallader who propelled the legendary Mugler label when he came on board in 2017, quickly injecting energy into a dusty heritage brand by introducing spiral illusion effect bodysuits that quickly became a default pop star uniform. Think Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonc on the cover of British Vogue. What the second largest fashion retailer in the world was looking for in the collaboration with Mugler was the opportunity to recharge report sales and restoring the haute couture cred given by earlier collaborations with, among others, Versace, Comme des Garons, Stella McCartney and Balmain.

We have a great design team, and when we asked people what they would like to see next, everyone kept saying Mugler, Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M’s creative adviser since 2015, said per phone. Manfred was the first to dig into subcultures, different personalities, different age groups and sizes on his tracks. Ms Johansson was of course referring to Manfred Thierry Mugler, the house’s founder, who died aged 76 last year. Undeniably, Mr. Mugler’s legacy rests not only on his hypersexualized views, but also on his head-on confrontations with racism, ageism and body shame, positions he clarified throughout his career in very theatrical shows with drag performers, trans women, porn stars, muscle men and models of all ages. It’s in that spirit that Mr Cadwallader tackled the making of the deliriously upbeat music video that accompanies the rollout of a stark and sexy Mugler H&M collaboration, which drops in early May. Of course, I have to create desire and an energy that people want to be part of, Mr Cadwallader said by telephone from Paris. But I’ve always had a democratic sense of what fashion means.

Not believing that fashion is for the few, Mr. Cadwallader conceptualized a graphic production to the propulsive soundtrack of this endlessly sampled 1980s dance track, Music Sounds Better With You sung by a band of girls made up of musicians Shygirl, Eartheater and Amaarae and in the background a host of top models like Imaan Hammam, Selena Forrest and Anna Ewers, performers like Venezuelan trans musician and producer Arca and a stomping cast of others from various genres miles of seamless white paper or metaphor, anyone? blowing through the walls.

Oh, and there’s a talk show segment, hosted by trans artist and genre pioneer Connie Fleming, aka Connie Girl, and Jerry Hall. Instead of trying to get fashion girls or whoever is fashionable, I always wanted to find people Mr. Mugler could have worked with, Mr. Cadwallader said. This includes curvy women like Mr. Cadwallader’s mother and sister, physical types historically invisible to high fashion. There are also those like Ms Hall who, at 66, has reached an age where most runway models are thrown onto the ice. I don’t think models have a shelf life, Mr. Cadwallader said.

Far from sounding like a cynical foray into the marketplace, the inclusivity on display in the video is unabashedly celebratory, a seemingly organic reflection of gender realities that some would see legislated away. As a company, we’re primarily for women who are into fashion, but really for everyone,” Ms. Johansson said. And the Mugler collection of clothing and accessories for men and women, as shown in the video, confirms this statement. Inclusiveness has always been in the DNA of Thierry Mugler, said Ms. Fleming, an inner-city New York legend who first walked the designer catwalks in the 90s. His vision was all-encompassing. sizes, all ages, all colors, all expressions. At the time, he was considered subversive, theatrical and extravagant. What Casey does is use that initial vision to reflect the world back to itself.

