shein: Building India’s Shein: why investors are backing a new wave of fashion e-commerce startups

The pandemic has boosted e-commerce, but put fashion retailers in a difficult position. Sales plunged and funding began to wilt as consumers preferred leisurewear. But that has started to change with an easing of the Covid-19 situation.

A group of online fashion retailers targeting young shoppers has emerged, backed by venture capitalists.

Fashion startup Newme, which sells clothes to Gen Z women, is close to securing a funding deal with investors led by venture capital fund Fireside Ventures, industry executives have told AND.

Virgio, founded by former Myntra chief executive Amar Nagaram just months after starting the business, snagged $35 million at a valuation of nearly $160 million. Investors are also cutting smaller checks in challenger mode platforms.

Fashion discovery startup Gen-Z Stumbl raised $1.6m from Saama Capital and others in July 2022, while bag and wallet maker Zouk raised $3 million last month of investors led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

More investments are on the way, ET learned during conversations with industry executives.

Fireside Ventures partner Dipanjan Basu declined to say whether the company is investing in Newme, but said the venture capital firm focused on consumer brands has a thesis on fashion tech brands. Newme co-founder Sumit Jasoria also declined to comment, but said investors said his startup.

Many brands will emerge to bring unique and affordable fashion to Gen Z customers, focusing on aspiring fashion needs across the country, including Tier 2-3 cities, said Basu, who previously served as director. financier of Myntra. These will be profitable and profitable using technology.

The Pew Research think tank describes anyone born between 1997 and 2012 as Gen-Z.

Quick mode for GenZ shoppers



The big action is happening in the online fast fashion space, with companies looking to build an ecosystem in India from the ground up. New fashion startups are trying to differentiate themselves as an alternative to incumbents such as Flipkart-owned Myntra, Reliances Ajio and Tata Cliq.

While existing platforms still focus on a seasonal approach, new retailers are offering fast-paced fashion, partly inspired by major Spanish fashion house Zara and Chinas Shein, where designs and looks change quickly.

Investors and founders ET spoke to believe there are two areas of opportunity, with companies trying to replicate China’s Shein model and those focusing on solving specific consumer needs.

Last year, Bengaluru-based Blissclub, which makes sportswear for Indian women, raised $15 million led by Eight Roads Ventures and Elevation Capital.

Fable Street, which sells workwear for women, racked up Rs 50 crore in September 2022 in a funding round led by Fireside Ventures.

Building the Indian Shein



Shein is the most downloaded fashion and beauty app in the world. Most companies that have replicated his model have been successful. In August 2022, Hong Kong-based Cider became a unicorn just two years after its inception.

While India banned Shein following border dispute with China, investors say no one has been able to properly fill the space. There are many opportunities to build a Shein-like model in India, said Stellaris Venture Partners partner Rahul Chowdhri.

London-based Urbanic, which is backed by Nexus Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital, is the biggest player among those trying to fill the void left by Shein. Industry executives said the products Urbanic sells are largely imported from China and its revenue growth has stalled.

An email query sent to Urbanic went unanswered.

The challenges of Make in India



Companies like Virgio, Newme and Includ want to manufacture garments in India with cotton fabric, instead of polyester, which is widely used in fast fashion. But manufacturing fast fashion garments in India will not be easy as it requires significant rewiring throughout the supply chain.

Indian clothing factories are used to accepting higher minimum order quantities (MOQ) per design or outfit. Although fast fashion brands sell a much larger collection than the typical fashion brand, they wouldn’t want to hold 1,000 units of a particular design or garment. This is slowly changing in India with fast fashion startups being at the forefront of this change.

India has the potential to create a fashion manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem like China, Basu said. Small B2B fashion manufacturers and factories accept smaller MOQs for ongoing business engagements.

Virgio’s Nagaram said the growth of superfast fashion companies over the past decade is attributed to China-built smart factory infrastructure. These factories are not only very responsive, but also scalable. He said Indian manufacturing will be different from China.

In India we have smaller factories with 100/200 machines each, he said. What we are trying to do is connect all the factories together and build a virtual smart factory. India’s fast fashion story will be very different from China’s. It will be technology driven, not factory driven.

Actors specific to the supply chain are even emerging. ET reported on April 4 that B2B fashion e-commerce company Zoyd had raised $3.5 million in seed funding from investors led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The Gurgaon-based startup focuses on brands that are in the business of fast fashion, giving them finished products in 21 days, based on their needs.

While it used to be a massive industry – launching twice a year – brands now have to launch products at a much faster rate, said Ankit Jaipuria, co-founder of Zyod.

Large width and shallow depth model



The wide-width, shallow-depth approach means having a wider collection but with less inventory per design. Firesides Basu said so-called fashion tech platforms will create valuable businesses if they achieve a positive unit economy

Whether you call it Shein or not. How would you create a model without inventory, how would you use data, AI-ML to spot trends? This is a technical problem of the first order. Whoever cracks will be the most valuable fashion business going forward, he said.

The target group of customers – Gen Z – are more impulse buyers, and the wide-width-shallow model is the only way to target them, experts say.

For impulse shopping, you need wide width for which you need technology, said Ashwin Rastogi, co-founder of fast/fashion kidswear brand Includ. Using technology, a summer collection plan can be developed in March, you can ship a small batch to market, get instant feedback and double down on products that work, he said. Rastogi is a former Urbanic executive.

He said the wide width helps brands target customers through social media channels like Instagram.

What about holders



It’s not just Gen Z consumers, user behavior is changing across the board as they search for brands beyond the big markets. Today’s e-commerce marketplaces will struggle to build a model like this because they’re too big and their incentives lie elsewhere…their business models aren’t designed for just-in-time inventory planning, Basu said. from Fireside.

The maturity of e-commerce logistics in India is also playing a role in the emergence of new-age fashion brands, putting brands and markets on a level playing field when it comes to delivery times. I think in Tier 1 cities, logistics and customer services are mature with competitive cost structures, Rastogi said.

All told, entrepreneurs and investors are hoping these fashion platforms can be turned into multimillion-dollar businesses, even as several online D2C brands see their sales plateau in the face of rising online advertising costs. E-mailed queries to Myntra and Ajio did not elicit a response.